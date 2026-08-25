For twenty years the word “offshore” carried a fairly stable meaning in international business coverage: a low headline tax rate, light filing, and a structure that existed mostly on paper. Most of the jurisdictions that fitted that description have spent the last decade dismantling it, and Cyprus — long a default entry point into the European Union for businesses from Asia and the Middle East — completed an unusually broad rewrite this January.

The reform passed on 22 December 2025, was published in the Official Gazette on 31 December, and took effect on 1 January 2026. Enough of it is counter-intuitive that guides published even a year ago are now actively misleading.

The headline rate went up

Corporate income tax moved from 12.5% to 15%. That is the single most-quoted Cyprus number in existence and almost every summary still carries the old figure.

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It is worth being precise about what that does and does not mean. Fifteen per cent is not a penalty rate by European standards; it aligns Cyprus with the global minimum that large groups face anyway. What it does is remove the argument that used to sell the jurisdiction on price alone.

Several things moved the other way

If the reform had only raised the rate it would be easy to describe. It did not.

Tax on dividends paid to resident individuals who are domiciled in Cyprus fell from 17% to 5% for profits earned from 2026, with the old rate surviving only as a transitional rule for older profits distributed before the end of 2031. Stamp duty was abolished entirely. The deemed-distribution regime, which treated undistributed profits as if they had been paid out, no longer applies to profits from 2026 onwards. The period for carrying tax losses forward went from five years to seven, which matters a great deal to any business that expects to be loss-making while it builds.

Profits on the disposal of securities remain fully exempt from income tax, and the intellectual-property regime was explicitly preserved: an 80% deduction on qualifying profits, which at the new headline rate produces a minimum effective rate of 3.0%. Patents and copyrighted software qualify; trademarks and marketing assets do not.

So the rate went up and the cost of taking money out went down. For an operating business the package is, on balance, better than what it replaced. For a shell, it is worse — which was the point.

The part that actually changed the calculation

Buried under the rate headlines is the change that matters most to anyone still thinking in old terms.

Cyprus has always determined corporate tax residence by where a company is managed and controlled. From 2026 a company incorporated in Cyprus is by default treated as tax resident in Cyprus unless a double tax treaty says otherwise. Combined with the beneficial-ownership register — filings due within 90 days of incorporation, 45 days for any change, and an annual confirmation between 1 October and 31 December, with penalties from February 2025 of €100 for the first day plus €50 a day up to €5,000 — the practical position is that a Cyprus company is a visible, resident, filing entity from day one.

Audit reinforces it. Audit is effectively universal, and only genuinely small companies can substitute a lighter review engagement: turnover below €300,000 and gross assets below €500,000, for financial years beginning on or after 6 February 2026.

None of this is expensive. Name approval costs €10, incorporation €165, the annual return €20, and the €350 annual levy was abolished back in 2024. The cost was never the filing fees. The cost is that the entity has to be real.

What this means for businesses looking at Europe

The honest summary is that Cyprus in 2026 is a normal, mid-rate European jurisdiction with a good treaty network, an English-language legal system built on common-law foundations, and a functioning IP regime — and it is no longer a place to park a nameplate.

That reframes the question. It is no longer “how low is the rate”, it is “does this entity have work to do”. A company that will hold intellectual property, invoice EU clients, or employ people has a reasonable case. A company whose only function is to sit between two other companies has a much weaker one than it did eighteen months ago, and a far more visible one.

For readers weighing that up, the current position on what a Cyprus offshore company can and cannot do in 2026 is set out with the date each figure was last checked.

One caveat that no article can answer for you. Everything above is the Cyprus half. How any of it interacts with tax rules in your own country — residence, controlled-foreign-company provisions, treaty relief — is a separate question and a local one. Get that answered before the structure is built, not after.