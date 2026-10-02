CYDA India, ASK Foundation renovate Peer Kho school

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The Centre for Youth Development and Activities (CYDA) India, with the support of ASK Foundation and in coordination with the local administration, inaugurated the renovated Government Primary School at Peer Kho, Jammu, today as part of its ongoing disaster rehabilitation and community development initiatives following the 2025 floods.

The renovation focused on improving essential infrastructure and creating a safer and more conducive learning environment for children. The initiative also seeks to strengthen community resilience and support long-term rehabilitation in disaster-affected areas.

Advertisement

Subash Gupta, retired Judge and former Member, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, was the guest of honour. Zonal Development Officer Abdul Lone and former Corporator Narotam Sharma were also present.

Representing ASK Foundation, Siddhartha Iyer, CSR Head, attended the programme, while Ajeet Singh Nainwal, Assistant Director, CYDA India, and Rahul Kumar, Project Executive, CYDA India, Jammu & Kashmir, coordinated the event.

Representatives of the school and local community, teachers, students and residents also participated. Subash Gupta appreciated the efforts of CYDA India and ASK Foundation in improving educational infrastructure and providing children with safe and functional learning spaces.

The programme highlighted the importance of collaboration among CSR partners, development organisations, local administration and communities in strengthening essential infrastructure and promoting sustainable recovery.