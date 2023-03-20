Cycle Rally from Jammu to Palampur held to pay respect to PVC Awardees

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 20: A cycle Rally was organized from Jammu to Palampur to pay respect to three Param Vir Chakra Awardees and their family members including living legend Capt. Bana Singh, Second Lieutenant, Arun Khetarpal and Capt. Vikram Batra.

The cycle expedition was planned to provide a platform to citizens to pay respect to the Indian Armed Forces and their family members, which was organized by Praveen Raina under the banner Jammu Hills Sports Club and the action was prepared by Brig. Harcharan Singh (National Administrator NCCHWO) wherein 20 cyclists including two women participated.

The rally was flagged off on March 18 at 3 am by Col Virender Kumar Sahi, VrC and Col. RK Sharma, KC,SC,SM from Balidan Stambh Jammu. The cyclists halted at Samba War Memorial to pay floral tributes to Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal and finally reached at Palampur amidst rousing welcome by Army and civil spectators at Army Garrison Holta Camp.

The contingent visited the parents of Capt. Vikram Batra along with the GOC from Army Major General MP Singh, YSM, SM. Mukesh Khetarpal, brother of Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was also present, where Girdhari Lal Batra, Kamal Kanta and Mukesh Khetarpal were felicitated in an environment, charged with patriotic feelings and the house of Maj. Sudhir Walia, AC, SM was also visited to felicitate his father Sub. Maj. Rulia Ram Walia, while Capt. Saurabh Kalia’, Dr NK Kalia and Vijya Kalia were felicitated.

The event was coordinated by Giat Nandan Jain, with help from SS Jain Sabha, Talab Tiloo and Trikuta Nagar and Jain Mahila Mandal Jain Nagar Jammu. The War Wounded Foundation New Delhi supported the event, while administration arrangements at Balidan Stambh Jammu, War Memorial Samba and Palampur were done with kind support of local units of the Army.

The participants of the expedition were Praveen Raina, Dheeraj Gupta, Ravinder Sharma, Rajesh Koul, Rahul Singh, Ajay, YS Thakur, Rameshwar, Lukesh Sharma, Sahil Sharma, Neetan Kumar, Manav Radha, Deepak Jangid, Dixit Rana, Dr Rajesh Ahal, Dr Ritu Ahal, Reena Jain and Ronit Verma.

Brig. Harcharan Singh said that more such events will be planned in future to provide a platform to our citizens to get connected to our real life heroes along with their stories of valor and sacrifices.