Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint sets up AI CoE in Hyderabad, to hire 200 engineers

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Global cybersecurity firm Proofpoint on Wednesday said it has set up an AI Security Engineering Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad and looks to hire over 200 engineers over the next 12 to 24 months to meet the growing demand for AI-driven security solutions in India.

The move comes as the company's India business tripled over the past year, driven by double-digit growth in new customer acquisitions, according to a company statement. "Proofpoint has been serving customers in India for several years through our APJ organisation, supported by regional sales teams and channel partners. In March 2025, we established a dedicated local teamâ€¦a decision that reflected the scale and momentum we were already seeing in the marketâ€¦".

"We are now expanding further with a new AI Security Engineering Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, a new Delhi office, and continued investment in sales, customer success, technical support and our partner ecosystem. These cumulative investments, combined with strong market demand, underpin the growth we've seen over the past 12 months," Proofpoint CEO Sumit Dhawan said.

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The new Hyderabad facility will focus on advancing next-generation AI security technologies. The firm plans to recruit more than 200 engineers over the next 12 to 24 months to staff the Centre.

The expansion also includes a new office in Delhi to bolster its go-to-market presence, supplementing the existing hub in Bengaluru and a Centre of Excellence in Pune, which currently houses over 550 team members. (PTI)