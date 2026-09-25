Cyber X Strikers, Real Sultan Sumerbugh enter BIG Premier League final

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Cyber X Strikers and The Real Sultan Sumerbugh entered the final of the BIG Premier League 2026 after winning their respective semifinal matches at Bakshi Stadium here today.

Cyber X Strikers edged United Imports Srinagar by one run in a thrilling first semifinal. Batting first after winning the toss, Cyber X Strikers set a target of 172 runs. United Imports Srinagar came close in the chase, but Cyber X Strikers held their nerve to defend the total. Amir Aziz was adjudged Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.

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In the second semifinal, The Real Sultan Sumerbugh defeated Sultan Warriors Baramulla. Batting first, Sultan Warriors scored 190 for eight in 20 overs after Sumerbugh opted to field. Sumerbugh chased down the target with 32 balls to spare to seal a convincing victory. Ankit Dabas was the star performer, scoring 77 runs and claiming four wickets, and was named Player of the Match. Cyber X Strikers will now face The Real Sultan Sumerbugh in the title clash.