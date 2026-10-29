Cyber threats trigger major security upgrade across J&K Govt deptts

Existing security solutions face licence expiry

‘Cyber Warriors’ to install upgraded solutions in phases

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Oct 28: Faced with increasing cyber security threats to IT infrastructure, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a comprehensive upgrade of endpoint security systems across departments and organisations, deploying a dedicated team of NIC cyber-security personnel, designated as "Cyber Warriors" to implement the new solutions in phases.

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In view of the growing risks associated with unauthorized digital platforms, outdated hardware/software infrastructure and increasing incidents of data compromise and phishing, the Government in the month of May last year had issued comprehensive set of instructions for ensuring adherence to prescribed cyber security practices, discontinuation of unauthorized digital assets and compliance with established IT governance protocols across Government departments/organizations.

Now, in view of the increasing cyber security threats to Government IT infrastructure, particularly endpoints connected through NICNET (National Informatics Centre Network) and JKSWAN (J&K State Wide Area Network), the deployment of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions assumes critical importance.

These solutions provide centralized management of Government endpoints, facilitate security compliance and vulnerability monitoring, enable early detection of cyber threats and support prompt response to security incidents thereby strengthening the overall cyber security framework of the Government.

As the license support for the existing versions of UEM and EDR solutions is due to expire, the NIC Headquarters has procured the upgraded versions of these solutions to ensure continuity of security services and protection against emerging cyber threats.

As upgraded solutions are now ready for implementation, the General Administration Department (GAD) has directed all Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments, PSUs and Corporations to extend full cooperation to the NIC team for installation and deployment of upgraded versions of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions.

The upgraded security solutions will be installed on all endpoints connected to NICNET and JKSWAN, with the exercise to be undertaken in a phased manner. The dedicated NIC team designated as "Cyber Warriors" will visit the concerned Government departments and organisations to carry out the installation.

The GAD has impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments, PSUs and Corporations to bring the contents of the circular to the notice of officers and officials working under their administrative control and ensure full cooperation with the NIC team.

The directions are intended to facilitate the smooth implementation of the upgraded security systems across the covered Government IT infrastructure.

"The impending expiry of licence support for the existing UEM and EDR solutions is a key factor behind the upgrade", sources said, adding "the upgrade is significant because the two systems perform complementary functions in protecting digital infrastructure".

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) provides for centralised management of Government endpoints, helping facilitate the administration and monitoring of devices connected to the Government's IT infrastructure and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions support the monitoring of endpoints for potential security threats, their early detection and prompt response to security incidents".

They further said, "together, these solutions facilitate security and compliance monitoring, vulnerability monitoring and early detection of cyber threats, while supporting timely action in response to security incidents"

It is pertinent to mention here that the circular of May 2025 had been issued for ensuring adherence to prescribed cyber security practices across Government departments and organisations. The earlier directions covered discontinuation of unauthorised digital assets and compliance with established IT governance protocols, besides adherence to prescribed cyber security practices.

The latest instructions build upon this framework by focusing on the deployment of upgraded UEM and EDR solutions to strengthen the Government's digital security arrangements. The latest instructions underline the need for continued adherence to established IT governance protocols and coordinated action by departments and organisations to strengthen cyber security.