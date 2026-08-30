Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: The Zonal Cyber Police Station Kashmir's Jammu & Kashmir Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (JK4C) has recovered Rs 8, 51, 374 in an online investment fraud case and restored the amount to the complainant.

The complainant had allegedly been duped on the pretext of providing investment tips for shares and IPOs through a fake online trading platform.

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A JK4C official said acting promptly, the Cyber Police coordinated with the concerned banks and financial institutions to trace and hold the fraudulently transferred funds.

With the latest recovery, the total amount recovered in the case has reached Rs 15,76,374, he said.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Police advised people to remain cautious while making online investments and avoid falling for fake trading platforms promising quick or high returns.

People have also been cautioned against phishing, vishing, romance and online job scams, besides fraudulent links.

The Cyber Police urged people not to share OTPs, PINs, passwords, banking credentials or other personal information with anyone online.

In case of any online financial fraud, people have been advised to immediately call the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or lodge a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in.