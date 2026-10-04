Cyber Police’s JK4C recovers Rs 11.21 lakh in four online fraud cases

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (JK4C) wing of the Zonal Cyber Police Station Kashmir has recovered Rs 11.21 lakh in four online fraud cases and restored the amount to the respective complainants.

As per a statement, the victims were duped through online investment scams on the promise of high returns.

Advertisement

Timely intervention and coordination efforts with banks and financial institutions helped in putting the defrauded funds on hold and recovering the amount, it said.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Cyber Police Station Kashmir has advised people to remain cautious of online investment and trading scams, phishing, vishing, romance, fake links, job and gaming frauds, and not to share OTPs, PINs, passwords, banking credentials or personal details with anyone online.

In case of financial cyber fraud, people have been advised to immediately call the cyber crime helpline 1930 or lodge a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.