Cyber Police J&K Cautions Against Sharing Anantnag Terror Content, Warns Of Legal Action

SRINAGAR, Jul 22: The Cyber Police of Jammu and Kashmir have issued a stern advisory for media organizations and the general public, urging them to refrain from sharing or circulating any photographs and videos related to the recent terror incident in Anantnag .

In an official statement, authorities warned that the dissemination of such sensitive material could severely hamper ongoing investigations and compromise public security . The police have stated that strict legal action will be initiated against violators under the relevant provisions of law .

This advisory comes in the wake of similar directives issued by Anantnag police, wherein the circulation of sensitive operational content was deemed detrimental to national security and ongoing law-enforcement efforts . The police have reiterated that maintaining the integrity of the investigation is of paramount importance and has called for public cooperation. (KNS)