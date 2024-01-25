Cyber Cell inaugurated in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 24: In order to deal with increasing cyber crime cases, District Police Udhampur established a district Cyber Cell in District Police Headquarters, Udhampur.

Cyber Cell of District Police Udhampur was inaugurated by DIG U-R Range Suleman Choudhary in presence of SSP Udhampur Joginder Singh, Additional SP Udhampur Anwaar UL Haq, Deputy SP Headquarters Udhampur Gurmeet Sing, SDPOs, SHOs and other staff members.

The Cyber Cell will deal with cyber crimes like online cyber frauds, financial frauds, cyber thefts, sextortion, phishing, social media frauds and many more. The cyber team will also train subordinate staff and IOs of police stations in district Udhampur to deal with cyber crime and provide citizens with strategies and awareness about cyber security.

During last 2 years, 89 cyber fruad related cases reported in the district, out of which in 7 cases FIRs have been lodged and amount to the tune of Rs 17,78,985 recovered. Pertinent to mention that 619 online complaints received through NCCRP portal, out of which 434 complaints were disposed off and 184 complaints are under process.