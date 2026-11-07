Cyber attack in Europe a warning for India

Lt Gen SK Saini

satinder1.1961@gmail.com

Food stores in multiple European supermarkets were targeted by hackers on November 2 by raising the temperature of internet-connected fridges and freezers resulting in destruction of stored food items. Many countries including France, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Estonia and Luxembourg were affected. Earlier, in an attack in France last month hackers seized control of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets causing fires and food losses. The attackers proved that non-military, everyday commerce can also be exploited to destabilize local food security. On November 1, Ukraine and Russia reported their civil defence infrastructure being digitally compromised. The emergency alert apps sent false warnings to citizens about impending air raids, chemical and nuclear attacks. The latter incident is extremely serious and can cause miscalculated drastic response. A few days earlier on October 29, Binance had lost $ 6.3 billion of crypto in one of the largest financial heist in history. In an era defined by hyper-connectivity, the convenience of managing networked infrastructure via cloud dashboards and mobile apps has inconspicuously introduced systemic vulnerabilities into essential societal functions. Recent high-profile cyber incidents have demonstrated that digital intrusion is no longer confined to data theft or corporate extortion and can directly disrupt physical food supplies, cause public panic, and even target the very domestic spaces we call home. As unscrupulous actors increasingly harness AI to amplify cyber operations, governments, industry leaders, and homeowners need to focus on a critical question: should vital infrastructure and everyday connected systems abandon networked architectures in favor of isolated, standalone controls?

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This threat can now extend directly into residential communities. There are millions of households adopting smart home ecosystems, integrating internet-connected domestic appliances, thermostats, water heaters, smart ovens, and solar inverters. Hackers can compromise cloud-managed smart home platforms, remotely manipulating household appliances to cause physical sabotage, such as forcing heating units to overheat, disabling refrigeration, or orchestrating synchronised electrical surges that overload local power grids. When millions of compromised domestic devices act in unison as part of an Internet of Things (IoT) botnet, private homes can transform from safe havens into vectors for widespread infrastructural disruption. These scenarios highlight the inherent vulnerability of the IoT across both industrial and residential domains. The rapid integration of smart sensors, remote telemetry, and cloud-managed controllers has vastly expanded the physical attack surface. Connected devices are usually deployed with weak default control systems, unencrypted communication protocols, and delayed software update schedules. This vulnerability is compounded by the rapid adoption of AI by nefarious actors. AI capabilities serve as a force multiplier for them in several ways by analysing vulnerabilities in proprietary and consumer-grade controllers, machine learning algorithms generating highly tailored phishing lures to hijack credentials, and adaptive malware execution to alter physical parameters of sensors. When low-security IoT endpoints intersect with high-velocity, AI-powered attack vectors, the risk of catastrophic disruption to civic utilities, commercial supply chains, and private households rises exponentially. To mitigate these systemic threats, cyber security architects and policymakers are advocating for a return to standalone, air-gapped control systems for critical infrastructure, alongside more robust protocol-security standards for consumer IoT. An air-gapped system is physically isolated from local area networks, enterprise cloud services, and the public internet. Re-establishing standalone and secure controls offers several defensive advantages through elimination of remote attack vectors and making remote manipulation of physical processes mathematically impossible over digital channels.

While complete air-gapping provides robust protection for high value industrial targets, total isolation presents operational challenges for modern utilities and convenience driven consumer markets. Utility networks rely on real-time data integration for energy load balancing, while consumers increasingly depend on remote automation. Furthermore, historical incidents demonstrate that air gaps are not infallible as malware can still be introduced via physical media or misconfigured local gateways. Therefore, securing the digital ecosystem requires a pragmatic, multi-layered strategy through segmenting core industrial operations from enterprise IT networks, IoT hardening, and physical fail-safe and manual overrides when parameters exceed safe thresholds. Even emergency alerting and critical notifications to the public should prioritise multi-channel redundancy, ensuring digital app notifications serve only as a secondary layer alongside localized physical sirens and broadcast media.

The recent cyber attacks against European food supply chains, national alert systems, and the emerging vulnerabilities within smart residential environments serve as an urgent warning. Efficiency and remote convenience cannot take precedence over basic operational security. As AI tools lower the skill threshold for executing complex industrial and domestic cyber intrusions, policymakers, industry leaders, and consumers must prioritize rigorous network isolation, robust hardware security, and physical resilience over frictionless digital integration.

(The author is former Vice Chief of Army Staff )