CWC rescues 16 children from illegal child home

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 16: Acting on an anonymous complaint, 16 children were rescued from an unregistered Child Care Institution (CCI) here and shifted to a registered shelter, officials said today.

The rescue operation was carried out at Shahi Baghdadi Yateem Trust in Saidpora Eidgah by the CWC Srinagar with the assistance of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) Srinagar and Police Station Sangam.

Advertisement

The action, as per the officials, followed after a preliminary inquiry found that the institution was functioning without mandatory registration under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

According to officials, the preliminary inquiry was conducted by Protection Officer Rehana Shah and Outreach Worker Mufeeda Shah, following which the CWC ordered immediate intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of the children.

Keeping in view their immediate care, protection and rehabilitation needs, the Committee temporarily shifted all 16 rescued children to Rahat Manzil J&K Yateem Khana at Bemina Crossing, Srinagar, a registered Child Care Institution, where they are being provided accommodation, food, counselling and other necessary support services.

Officials said the relocation was carried out as a precautionary measure to ensure that the children remain in a safe and legally compliant environment while further proceedings are undertaken.

The CWC reiterated that every Child Care Institution operating in the district is legally required to be registered with the competent authority and function in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which lays down standards for the care, protection, rehabilitation and development of children in need of care and protection.

The Committee said it would continue monitoring institutions housing children to ensure compliance with statutory safeguards and prevent any compromise on the rights and welfare of vulnerable children.

Appealing for public cooperation, the CWC urged people to remain vigilant and promptly report any unregistered Child Care Institution, child in need of care and protection, or any situation endangering the safety and welfare of children to the Child Welfare Committee, the District Child Protection Unit, Child Helpline (1098), or the nearest police station.