CWC meets today to discuss political situation

NEW DELHI, Aug 18:

The Congress will hold a meeting of its working committee here on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country, including the roadmap to step up pressure on the Government on issues of students and the Ram temple donation "theft".

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held at Indira Bhawan at 3 pm on Wednesday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge chairing it and top leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, set to attend.

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The opposition party's roadmap to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on issues of students and the Ram temple donation "theft" would be on the agenda, sources said.

Also, a review of the party's preparations for the Assembly polls early next year would be held. Polls are likely to take place in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur early next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to opposition parties to support a delimitation-linked bill to implement women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is also likely to come up for discussion as there is a possibility that it may be brought by the Government in the near future.

Asked about the possibility of the Government bringing the delimitation-linked bill for implementing women's reservation, Ramesh had last week said, "We are in touch with all parties. We continue to be in touch with all parties, I am sure that this issue will be discussed on August 19, when the CWC meets.

"We cannot afford to relax, you know, because they (Government) will try all sorts of tricks. But they do not have the numbers, and the gap between what they claim to have now and what they need is not a small gap. It is a substantial two-digit gap."

After the last CWC meeting in April, the Congress had accused the Modi Government of playing politics in the name of the women's-reservation law and asserted that the proposed delimitation exercise linked to it is "not constitutional" and can have "grave consequences". (PTI)