CWC makes child abuse reporting mandatory for schools

Legal action for non-reporting; CCTV in buses

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 4: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Srinagar today made it mandatory for all Government and private schools in the district to report every suspected case of child abuse, neglect, exploitation or offences against children to the police or other competent authorities.

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It has also warned that failure to do so could invite legal action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The directions form part of a comprehensive circular issued by the CWC to strengthen child safety, protection, safeguarding and reporting mechanisms across educational institutions in Srinagar.

The committee said the measures have been issued under its statutory mandate to ensure a safe, secure and child-friendly environment in all schools and are binding on both Government and private educational institutions.

Besides making reporting of child abuse mandatory, the CWC directed schools to prevent overcrowding in school buses and vans and install functional CCTV cameras in every vehicle.

The surveillance systems must remain operational throughout the journey, while recordings should be preserved and made available to competent authorities whenever required under law.

Every educational institution has also been directed to constitute and operationalise a Child Protection Committee or School Safety Committee to oversee implementation of child protection measures, address complaints and periodically review safeguarding practices.

Schools have further been asked to conduct regular awareness programmes on bullying, cyberbullying, ragging, emotional abuse, discrimination and conflict resolution, besides holding age-appropriate sessions on personal safety, body autonomy, safe and unsafe touch, online safety and reporting abuse to trusted adults or designated authorities.

The CWC directed all teaching, non-teaching, support and transport staff to undergo periodic training on child protection laws, including the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, mandatory reporting obligations, identification of children in need of care and protection, and institutional safeguarding practices.

The circular mandates a zero-tolerance approach towards harassment, intimidation or abusive conduct against female teachers and women staff members.

Schools have also been directed to prominently display the Childline helpline number 1098 at entrances, notice boards, corridors, staff rooms, counselling rooms and on the rear glass panels of all school buses and vans to facilitate reporting and access to support services.