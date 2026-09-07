CWC eyes integrated logistics push to cut agri-export losses, boost farm produce competitiveness

NEW DELHI, Sept 7: Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), the state-run warehousing major, is working to leverage its extensive storage and EXIM network to offer "integrated solutions" for agricultural exporters, Managing Director Santosh Sinha said on Monday, underlining the urgent need to strengthen India's agri-export logistics infrastructure and cut post-harvest losses.

Speaking at an event organised in association with industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Sinha said India produces around 360 million tonnes of fruits and vegetables annually, of which an estimated 25-30 per cent is lost after harvest due to inadequate storage, cold-chain gaps and logistical bottlenecks.

CWC, which started in 1957 with just seven warehouses to check farmers' distress sales caused by poor storage facilities, has since grown into a network of over 950 warehouses across the country.

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With a presence across major ports, Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and Container Freight Stations (CFSs), CWC is positioning itself to offer a single-window logistics solution "from farm gate to the ultimate customer," integrating road, air and coastal transport to bring down costs for exporters, Sinha said.

CWC's technical expertise allows it to provide international-standard phytosanitary certification, which could help reduce the risk of Indian consignments being rejected at overseas destinations, he said.

He also pointed to the corporation's work on cost-effective, commodity-specific cold-storage solutions, including a collaboration with IIT Delhi, and the rollout of digital and AI-based container tracking systems at key facilities.

Akhilesh Gupta, Deputy Director, Regulatory Compliance Division, FSSAI, outlined the regulatory framework governing food businesses and exporters, stressing the importance of proper compliance and certification mechanisms.

He flagged the role of risk-based inspections and destination-country requirements in ensuring compliant food exports.

Pradeep Multani, Chairman-Emeritus, Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said the sector must move beyond conventional warehousing towards integrated logistics and value-added centres offering sorting, grading, packaging, labelling, quality testing, temperature-controlled storage and traceability.

Greater adoption of technology, real-time inventory management, end-to-end traceability and temperature monitoring would be key to improving supply-chain visibility and helping exporters meet global quality benchmarks, he said.

Pawan Kumar, Group General Manager (General)/Regional Manager, CWC, said integration was critical to reducing logistics costs and improving export efficiency, citing CWC's capabilities spanning procurement, quality control, assaying, sorting, grading, storage, export facilitation and certification.

Nasir Jamal, Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI, said India's expanding agricultural base, food-processing capacity and rising global demand made it imperative to build a more efficient agri-export logistics ecosystem.

"Warehousing can no longer be viewed merely as a storage facility. It must evolve into an integrated ecosystem," he said, calling for greater convergence among government agencies, industry, logistics providers, regulators and exporters to cut costs, reduce wastage and boost export competitiveness.

The consultation also touched on leveraging CWC's infrastructure for agri-export promotion, quarantine and pest-control facilitation, exporters' logistics and warehousing challenges, and trade facilitation. (PTI)