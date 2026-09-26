CVPPL holds 15th Annual General Meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: The 15th Annual General Meeting of Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), a Joint Venture Company among NHPC Ltd. (A Govt. of India Navratna Enterprise) (51%) and JKSPDC (A Govt. of J&K Enterprise) (49%) was held here today.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Suresh Kumar.

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During the meeting, it was informed to the shareholders that Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kwar HEPs have achieved 87%, 90% and 40% physical progress respectively as of August 2026.

Annual account for the year 2025-26 was adopted in the AGM.

The re-appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh and Anuj Kapoor, respectively were also approved by the shareholders in the said AGM.

Among others who attended the meeting included Board members/shareholders namely Ashwani Kumar, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), GoJK PDD, Rahul Yadav, IAS, MD, JKSPDC, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects) NHPC, Ramesh Mukhiya Managing Director, CVPPL, Anuj Kapoor, ED (Finance) and Manjusha Mishra, along with Sudhir Anand, Company Secretary and Naveen Samriya, CFO besides representatives of NHPC and JKSPDC through video conferencing.