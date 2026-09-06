Custodians of Memory

Private Museums Breathing Life into J&K's Heritage

Dr Mrinalini Atrey

atreymrinalini@gmail.com

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Imagine stepping into a grand palace where the walls whisper royal secrets, or into a modest riverside home where every day utensils tell stories of generations past. In Jammu & Kashmir, heritage is not confined to glass cases in government museums-it lives in unexpected corners: palaces reborn as galleries, family homes transformed into archives, and community halls filled with objects that carry the touch of memory.

Museums everywhere act as agents of safeguarding heritage. They preserve artefacts, document traditions, and create spaces where communities can see themselves reflected. In regions like Jammu & Kashmir, where histories are layered and fragile, museums are more than repositories-they are guardians of identity. Yet public institutions often struggle with limited resources and bureaucratic constraints, leaving crucial gaps in preservation.

It is here that private initiatives step in. Born of passion and community commitment, they fill these gaps by rescuing neglected artefacts, curating localised stories, and experimenting with interactive methods that make heritage feel alive. They are curated not by distant authorities but by individuals and families whose devotion turns memory into living heritage.

In Jammu, the Amar Mahal Palace Museum rises like a French château on the banks of the Tawi. Commissioned by Raja Amar Singh in the nineteenth century and designed by a French architect, the palace itself is a heritage monument, once the last official residence of the Dogra dynasty under Maharaja Hari Singh. Donated by Dr. Karan Singh to the Hari Tara Charitable Trust, it has been transformed into a museum that not only preserves the grandeur of the palace but also houses remarkable collections. Visitors encounter the legendary golden throne weighing 120 kilograms, exquisite Pahari and Kangra miniature paintings, rare portraits of the royal family, and a library of nearly 25,000 antique books. In this way, Amar Mahal is both a museum of treasures and a heritage site in its own right, where the building, its collections, and its library together narrate the intertwined story of Dogra legacy and Jammu's cultural memory.

Nearby, the Shashvat Art Gallery & Museum stands as one of Jammu's richest repositories of manuscripts and artefacts, housing more than 10,000 works that span over three centuries. Initially established by Lala Rekhi Ram with collections of royal ornaments and Dogra artefacts, the museum grew under the stewardship of Lala Mast Ram Abrol, who added a manuscripts library, and later expanded through the efforts of his grandson, Suresh Abrol. Today, it preserves treasures such as a 21 foot Shajra (prophetic lineage document), rare miniature and ancient paintings, decorative arts, calligraphy on diverse materials, and jewellery that reflects Dogra and Gujjar traditions-from the heavy "Nau Lada" and "Sat Lada" necklaces to the intricate "Hasli" and dazzling "Seri." Supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, the gallery has become nationally recognised, helping scholars from across India complete their research degrees on heritage.

The Himalayan Heritage Museum, founded by antique collector Shri Inder Singh, is a modest yet invaluable archive of Dogra and Himalayan heritage. Its displays include traditional utensils, coins, handicrafts, and rare photographs that capture everyday life across generations. By preserving these objects, the museum offers visitors a glimpse into the cultural practices and artistry of the region, ensuring that fragments of daily history remain accessible and meaningful rather than lost to neglect.

In Udhampur, the Amar Santosh Museum, curated by Anil Paba in memory of his parents Amar Nath Paba and Santosh Paba, stands as the only private museum in the Jammu region with the largest collection of rare artifacts spanning Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Tibet. Its holdings range from fossils, stone and iron tools, terracotta figurines, pottery, and weapons to textiles, numismatics, and sculptures. The museum also houses an extraordinary collection of miniature paintings-including Basholi, Kangra, Guler, Jammu, Rajasthan, and Thangka art of Ladakh and Tibet-alongside rare works of Raja Ravi Varma. Equally remarkable is its manuscript collection, dating from the 10th to the 19th century, preserved in diverse scripts such as Sharda, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit, Vraj Bhasha, Takri, Gurumukhi, and Nastalik. Together, these treasures make the Amar Santosh Museum a vital archive of regional identity, offering visitors a sweeping view of the cultural and artistic heritage of the Himalayas.

In Srinagar's Ali Kadal, the Bait ul Meeras Museum occupies a century old house along the Jhelum. Run by the Help Foundation, it preserves Kashmiri clothing, utensils, manuscripts, and crafts, while hosting workshops that revive indigenous art forms. It is a living museum where heritage is not only displayed but practised.

Further north in Sopore, the Meeras Mahal Museum-the valley's largest private collection-houses over 7,000 artifacts of rural Kashmiri life: pottery, mats, tools, and furniture. By digitizing exhibits, its founder extended village heritage to global audiences, proving how grassroots custodianship can embrace modern technology.

In Kargil, the Munshi Aziz Bhat Museum tells the story of the Silk Route. Run by a local family, it preserves coins, saddles, costumes, and jewellery that once circulated between Ladakh and Yarkand. It connects mercantile heritage with the broader cultural narrative of Jammu & Kashmir, offering a rare glimpse into trans Himalayan trade.

It is precisely here that international frameworks provide guidance and legitimacy. The UNESCO 1972 World Heritage Convention emphasizes that heritage protection is a shared civic duty, not the sole responsibility of governments, and calls for community and private participation in safeguarding cultural properties. The Historic Urban Landscape (HUL) approach further expands this vision by integrating heritage into the living fabric of cities, encouraging partnerships between state institutions, local communities, and private custodians. Together with the UNESCO Recommendation on Museums and Collections and the ethical standards of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), these frameworks ensure that private initiatives-such as family museums, local archives, and community collections-align with global principles of conservation, accessibility, and sustainability. They remind us that when private passion is supported by public trust and international recognition, heritage becomes not only preserved but strengthened for generations to come.

Across India and the world, we see how these principles translate into practice. Private museums have flourished when community support and government collaboration come together. In Kerala, the Kerala Folklore Museum grew into a vibrant cultural hub because local artisans and performers were actively involved, turning the museum into a living stage for traditions. In Gujarat, the Calico Museum of Textiles, established by the Sarabhai family, became internationally renowned thanks to private initiative backed by scholarly partnerships and state recognition.

Globally, we see how private vision, when aligned with public frameworks, can create institutions of lasting stature. The Guggenheim Museum in New York, founded by the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, shows how a private initiative can grow into a world renowned cultural landmark through partnerships and recognition. The Frick Collection in New York, born from the personal legacy of Henry Clay Frick, illustrates how an individual's collection can evolve into a globally admired museum. In Europe, the Fondation Beyeler in Switzerland, established by art dealer Ernst Beyeler, demonstrates how private patronage can build a museum of international standing. These examples highlight that when private custodianship is strengthened by community support, scholarly collaboration, and state recognition, it can transcend fragility and become part of the global cultural fabric.

For the museums across the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the examples from India and abroad point to a clear path: to move beyond individual custodianship and embrace community participation, institutional collaboration, and technological innovation, so that their stories endure not just for today's visitors but for generations to come.

Just as Kerala's Folklore Museum thrived through local performers, or Gujarat's Calico Museum gained stature through scholarly partnerships, the private museums of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, too, can grow stronger with community involvement, government recognition, and digital outreach. They need not remain hidden or vulnerable; with collective support, they can inspire pride, attract visitors from far beyond the region, and stand as enduring custodians of our shared memory.

When you next step into these spaces, remember-you are not only looking at artefacts. You are helping to keep alive the golden threads of our collective heritage. And in that act of storytelling, the most powerful custodians of heritage emerge: not just the collector or the curator, but the community itself.

(The author is Heritage Professional Secretary-General ICICH- ICOMOS Co- Counselor, ICOMOS- India)