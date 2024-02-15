Custodian General Inspects Evacuee Properties In Kashmir Division; Asks Officers To Act Swiftly Against Encroachments

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: Custodian General J&K, Rishpal Singh, conducted extensive tour of evacuee property assets and land situated at Peerbagh, Hyderpora, Sanath Nagar, Panthachowk, Boulevard, Kathidarwaza Rainawari and other places of Kashmir division.

Deputy Custodian (HQ), Custodian Evacuee Property Kashmir, Assistant Engineer E P Department Kashmir along with field staff accompanied the Custodian General J&K.

During the visit of Evacuee property flats, Convention Centres and marriage halls and shopping complex Hyderpora Srinagar, various delegations of tenants met the Custodian General with their demands and issues.

The Custodian General redressed some of the issues on the spot while directing the Custodian Kashmir for redressal of other genuine demands of the tenants within shortest possible time.

The Custodian General also convened a review meeting with officers of Evacuee Property Department Kashmir.

The Custodian General assessed different aspects of functioning of Evacuee Property Department Kashmir besides reviewing the action taken on decisions taken in the previous meetings. He expressed satisfaction over remarkable achievements including reconciliation of figures of notified evacuee land in due consultation with Revenue Department in Kashmir division and retrieval of big chunk of evacuee land.

He asked the officers and officials to act swiftly on receiving reports of encroachment of evacuee land in collaboration with Revenue and Police departments.

The Custodian General also asked the Deputy Custodians to liaise up with district administration for proper management and safeguarding of the evacuee property. He asked for identifying the evacuee land which is potentially viable for commercial purposes including other lands which can be fenced with installation of sign boards to avoid any further encroachment. He said that the land not viable for departmental use should put to e-auction for which the department has already developed e-auction portal and subsequent constitution of auction committee by the government for auction of Evacuee Property.

Meanwhile, a group of employees met the Custodian General and demanded conduct of Departmental Promotion Committee meeting which has not been conducted since 2017.

The Custodian General assured them that he will take up the matter with the administrative department for early finalization of recruitment rules of the department, so that the genuine demands of the employees for promotion to the next higher grade are acceded to keeping in view their seniority, integrity and performance.

Later, the Custodian General emphasized the need of scanning of all records pertaining to the department up to ending February 2024 besides asking for completion of geo tagging of all the Evacuee Property within 15 days. He also emphasized skill development of the employees on priority through skill enhancement sessions and other orientation programmes.