Custodial deaths in Bangladesh rose to 101 between Sept 2024-June 2026: GCDG report

DHAKA, Jul 1 : Bangladesh witnessed a disturbing surge in custodial deaths between September 2024 - June 2026, in the months following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government and during the time when Mohamed Yunus was heading a caretaker regime, till the rise of the current PM Tarique Rahman-led BNP government, according to a report by the GCDG (Global Center for Democratic Governance) titled 'Death Without Trial in Bangladesh'.

The detentions and atrocities rose alarmingly during the 18 months of the interim government led by former Chief Advisor Md Yunus.

As per the GCDG report's findings, over 101 custodial deaths were documented within the span of the 22-month period, with the victims including political activists, community leaders, workers, students and ordinary citizens.

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The organisation said the cases were compiled using publicly available information, including media reports, to create a detailed record of deaths that occurred while individuals were under state custody.

Among them were Elahi Sikdar, a young political activist from Gopalganj; Champa Khatun, a garment worker from Rangpur; and freedom fighter and former government minister Ramesh Chandra Sen.

The report argues that the deaths did not occur in isolation, but were rather the result of the steady accumulation of a variety of problems, underscoring a systematic error.

Many of the deceased were affiliated with political parties, particularly the Awami League and its associated organisations, but the tragedy extended to people with no political ties at all.

The report highlights deep concerns about arbitrary detention, denial of fair trial guarantees, and a lack of accountability for those responsible, with restrictions on media freedom and the intimidation of journalists and human rights defenders making independent scrutiny difficult, thus raising fears that the true number of custodial deaths may far exceed than what has been reported.

The GCDG has called for every custodial death to be investigated promptly, independently and impartially in accordance with international human rights standards, and urged Bangladeshi authorities to uphold the rule of law, protect the rights of detainees and ensure accountability where abuses are found to have occurred.

The report also appeals to the UN and the wider international community to support independent inquiries and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice through fair judicial proceedings, emphasising on the need for long-term reform, highlighting accountability, transparency and institutional changes as absolutely necessary to restore public confidence in the justice system and prevent future violations.

Yunus was sworn into office as the Chief Advisor on August 8, 2024, following the ouster of then PM Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League government on August 5. His tenure concluded when he stepped down on February 16, 2026, handing over power after the national elections that saw the BNP come to power.

(UNI)