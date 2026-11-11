CUS celebrates Habba Khatoon’s legacy

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) today underscored the need to reconnect younger generations with Kashmir's cultural and literary heritage, with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mohammad Mobin saying the university's Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Chair would play a key role in promoting Kashmiri language and literature.

He was speaking at a musical opera, 'Chand Harich Zoon', based on the life of celebrated Kashmiri poetess Habba Khatoon.

Advertisement

The programme was organised by the Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Chair in collaboration with Adbi Markaz Kamraz at Amar Singh College.

Prof. Mobin said such cultural initiatives were essential to familiarising students with their heritage and ensuring that it was not lost to future generations.

Clarifying the mandate of the Memorial Chair, he said that although it was named after celebrated poet Abdul Ahad Azad, its cultural outlook was inclusive, with the promotion of Kashmiri language and literature as its primary objective.

He appreciated Chairperson Dr. Shaista Ahmad for organising the programme and assured continued university support for similar initiatives.

The opera depicted Habba Khatoon's life and literary legacy through songs, poetry and dramatic performances, drawing appreciation from the audience.

Adbi Markaz Kamraz General Secretary Shabnum Tailgami welcomed the gathering, while its president, Mohammad Amin Bhat, presented the vote of thanks.

Registrar Prof. Willayat Hussain Rizwi, Controller of Examinations Prof. Khurshid Ahmad Mir and Amar Singh College Principal Prof. Tehmeena Yousuf were among those present.