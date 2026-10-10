Curtailing GST officers’ power step in right direction: JCCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry, has appreciated the Union Finance Ministry's decision to curtail GST officers' powers to arrest the taxpayers, aimed at simplifying the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system and providing relief to traders, small businesses, and the business community.

In a meeting of the office bearers of the JCCI held here today under the leadership of Arun Gupta, its president, the members appreciated the GST Council's recommendation to reduce the general penalty from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000 and termed it as a welcome and much-needed step for the trading community. This move will provide significant relief to traders, especially small businesses and MSMEs, by reducing the financial burden of GST compliance. This step aims to prevent unnecessary harassment, reduce fear among taxpayers, and promote a business-friendly environment, they said.

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Arun Gupta while speaking in the meeting stated that the recommendations relating to raising the prosecution threshold, rationalizing penalties, simplifying GST registration and compliance procedures, facilitating input tax credit and refunds, and introducing an optional scheme for small consumer-facing businesses are welcome steps towards creating a more business-friendly environment. These measures will help reduce compliance burdens, improve working capital, and provide greater ease of doing business, particularly for small traders and entrepreneurs.

He further appreciated the efforts to simplify GST procedures, standardize notices and proceedings, facilitate exports of services, and ensure smoother movement of goods across states. He expressed hope that these recommendations would be implemented in a time-bound manner to provide tangible relief to the trading community.

JCCI president urged the Union Finance Minister to reconsider the growing financial burden on small businesses arising from UPI transactions, as the UPI transactions above Rs 2000 has been declared chargeable.

He pointed out that digital payments through UPI have become an integral part of daily business operations, particularly for small shopkeepers, retailers, street vendors, and other micro and small enterprises. While UPI has significantly promoted digital payments and financial inclusion, small businesses often operate on very thin profit margins and handle a large number of low-value transactions every day.

The other office bearers present in the meeting included- Anil Gupta, senior vice president of JCCI; Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president and Rajesh Gupta, treasurer JCCI.