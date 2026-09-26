Current Status of Indian Research Education

Dr Ram Kumar Mishra

ramkumarmishra@gmail.com

Research education occupies a distinctive position in a modern knowledge economy. It is not simply postgraduate education extended into a higher degree; it is the institutional process through which students learn to formulate questions, interrogate evidence, employ appropriate methods and generate knowledge that can withstand independent scrutiny. India's present challenge is therefore not merely the number of researchers it produces, but the extent to which its higher-education system cultivates a durable culture of inquiry. India is observed to eye-catching growth trends in increasing participation in advanced research. Yet enrolment is only an input. The quality of research education depends upon what happens between admission and research contribution: methodological training, supervision, access to scholarly literature, research infrastructure, financial support, intellectual independence and exposure to international scholarship. The present initiative focuses on exploring the present state of research degree awarding metamorphosis by the Indian universities and institutions of higher learning at large.

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National Education Policy 2020 Mandates

The National Education Policy 2020 explicitly recognised this structural challenge. Its policy architecture seeks to strengthen research across universities and colleges and to connect research more closely with national development. Earlier policy formulation around the National Research Foundation similarly identified the absence of coherent university-level research planning as a major weakness. The policy issue is consequently one of transformation. India must move from an education system in which research is concentrated disproportionately in a limited number of elite institutions towards a system in which research literacy, methodological competence and intellectual curiosity become integral components of higher education. The objective should be neither massification for its own sake nor elitism. It should be the democratisation of high-quality research capability.

Prevalent Research Ecosystem

India possesses an extensive institutional research ecosystem comprising universities, IITs, IISERs, IISc, national laboratories, specialised institutes and research organisations. Government programmes have also sought to strengthen collaboration and research capacity. Initiatives such as GIAN and SPARC were designed to connect Indian higher education with international academic expertise and institutions. The Ministry of Education has additionally promoted Research and Development Cells within higher educational institutions to institutionalise research activity.

Yet the ecosystem remains uneven. A relatively small group of institutions possesses sophisticated laboratories, substantial research funding, internationally connected faculty and established research groups, while many universities struggle with infrastructure, research grants, laboratory maintenance, specialised databases and dedicated research personnel. It is worthening that India's gross expenditure on research and development is around 0.64 per cent of GDP. Further to keep in view that research intensity depends not only on expenditure but also on how effectively resources are allocated among universities, government laboratories, industry and research-intensive enterprises. Nevertheless, they indicate the scale of the structural challenge confronting a country aspiring to become a major knowledge power. The policy issue is therefore capacity distribution. Research excellence cannot be sustained if sophisticated research remains geographically and institutionally concentrated.

Research Delivery Devoid of Culture of Inquiry

The quality of research education ultimately depends upon what students learn about the practice of research. Possessing a postgraduate qualification does not automatically confer research competence. Researchers must learn how to identify an intellectually significant problem, review evidence critically, distinguish correlation from causation, select defensible methods, manage data ethically and communicate conclusions without exaggeration. This requirement applies across disciplines. Engineering and technology require experimental design, computational modelling and validation; sciences require reproducibility, measurement and statistical reasoning; management and commerce require empirical and analytical competence; law requires doctrinal and socio-legal reasoning; while humanities and social sciences require rigorous interpretation, fieldwork, archival research and theoretical argument. The challenge is that research-methodology education can become overly procedural. A student may learn how to format a proposal, conduct a literature review or calculate a statistical test without acquiring the deeper intellectual disposition that research demands: the ability to question an apparently settled proposition. Mentoring is equally important. The National Education Policy framework recognised the need to build research capacity through mentoring and stronger institutional linkages. The Ministry's present research-internationalisation framework similarly emphasises collaboration, student exchange and global partnerships as mechanisms for developing research culture and quality.

Quality Measurement Syndrome

India's research performance cannot be assessed through a single indicator. Publication volume, patents, citations, doctoral enrolment, research grants and international rankings each illuminate a different aspect of the research system. The danger arises when an indicator intended to measure quality becomes the target itself. It may be mentionable that Indian universities- teaching-learning- quality control is highly subjective . India has experienced substantial growth in research output. The Department of Science and Technology has documented that the number of researchers per million population has doubled since 2000. Yet output growth should not automatically be equated with a proportional increase in research quality in comparison with doctoral education and degree awarding benchmarks in European and American universities and other countries in Asia . It has been observed that there is persistent insufficiently intelligence measurement. More specifically India yet to have a rigorous multidimensional research-quality framework encompassing originality, methodological soundness, research integrity, reproducibility where applicable, citation influence, societal or industrial application, policy relevance, intellectual-property outcomes and contribution to disciplinary development. Different disciplines must be evaluated according to appropriate standards rather than through a single publication formula.

Indian Doctorates Laging Competitiveness

The international research landscape is increasingly competitive. Major research systems combine universities, government laboratories, industry, venture capital, international collaboration and substantial research investment. India's challenge is not a lack of intellectual talent; it is the need to convert a large human-resource base into a consistently high-performing research ecosystem. The most glaring instance of Indian education in quantity based rather than quality . Precisely, the objective of Indian degree awarding institutions concentrates on producing large numbers of researchers without connecting and being part of globally consequential knowledge creation process.

Purpose-Centric Research Policy

India's next phase of higher-education reform need to confront the quantity-over-quality syndrome in research without diminishing access to doctoral education. The policy imperative should be to make every PhD demonstrably purpose-centric: addressing a significant scholarly, technological, economic, environmental, cultural or societal question and generating an original, defensible contribution to knowledge. The UGC, professional regulators, accreditation agencies and the Government of India should establish a National Doctoral Research Quality Framework that evaluates dissertations principally on research purpose, originality, methodological rigour, ethical integrity, evidential validity, scholarly contribution, societal relevance and reproducibility where applicable-not on thesis length, publication count or completion numbers alone.

A continuous quality-monitoring architecture should objectively track the doctoral lifecycle: admission, coursework, research design, supervisory engagement, periodic review, data integrity, pre-submission scrutiny, independent external examination, viva voce and post-award research outcomes. Universities should maintain auditable quality records while protecting candidate confidentiality. Evaluation must remain discipline-sensitive, with independent national and international expertise where appropriate. Regulatory bodies should periodically undertake randomised post-award audits of completed theses to identify systemic weaknesses and disseminate good practice. Government funding should increasingly reward institutions for research quality, originality, collaboration, impact and researcher development, rather than doctoral headcount. The decisive policy shift is therefore from "How many PhDs are awarded?" to "What credible knowledge does each PhD contribute?" That change in institutional incentives is essential if India is to convert doctoral expansion into globally credible research excellence.

(The author is 'Extraordinary Professor', Stellenbosch University, South Africa; President, Management and Social Science Research Center and Former Director -Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad)