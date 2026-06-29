Current Class 10 Batch Exempted From 3-Language Policy; Class 9 Can Study 2 Foreign Languages: CBSE

New Delhi, Jun 29: The CBSE on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the implementation of its three-language policy, granting exemption to the current batch of Class 10 students from studying three languages.

As a one-time relaxation to Class 9 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) clarified that the current batch will have to study three languages, but they can study two foreign languages and one Indian language.

The developments come more than a month after the CBSE announced that studying three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order.

"The current batch of Class 10 will not have to follow the three language policy. The current batches of Classes 7-9 will not be required to give board exams in third language when they progress to Class 10," CBSE Academics Director Praggya M Singh said.

"As a one-time relaxation, students who are already in Class 9 during 2026-27 may continue with two non-native (foreign) languages and need to add one Indian language as the third language," she added.

In April, the CBSE announced a phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class 6, and the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science for Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session.

Under the proposed structure, mathematics and science will have two levels – mandatory standard and optional advanced courses.

While all students will appear for a common 80-mark examination, those opting for higher proficiency can take an additional advanced-level paper aimed at testing deeper conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking skills.

The CBSE had said that the first Class 10 board examination under the new two-level system (standard and advanced) would be conducted in 2028 for the 2026-27 Class 9 cohort.

However, on May 15, the board announced that students opting for a foreign language may do so only as a third language after studying two native Indian languages or as an additional fourth language. (Agencies)