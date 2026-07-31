Curfew in parts of Nepal bordering India continues for fourth day following communal tensions

KATHMANDU, Jul 30 : An indefinite curfew continued in several parts of Nepal's India-bordering Sunsari district in the Koshi province for a fourth day on Thursday, following communal violence that left one person dead and several injured.

The security situation in the district is gradually improving, said Assistant Chief District Officer, Sunsari, Poshan Lamichhane.

The district administration has extended the curfew, first imposed on Monday, to ten areas, including the East-West Highway, to control the situation. It will remain in force until further notice.

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Under the curfew, the movement of people, gathering, demonstration, public meeting and sit-in are strictly prohibited. Security has been stepped up in various sensitive areas and government offices.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called a meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday to review the security situation in the country, especially in Sunsari district.

One person was killed and more than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured when police opened fire to disperse clashing groups after a dispute during celebrations by two religious communities. (PTI)