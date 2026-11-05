Cummins India Q2 profit  dips 27 pc to Rs 467 cr

MUMBAI, Nov 5: Cummins India on Thursday reported a 27 per cent year-on-year dip in profit after tax at Rs 467 crore in the September quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 638 crore in the second quarter of the financial year ended March 2026.

Total sales for the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,247-crore, higher by 4 per cent compared to Rs 3,122 crore in the July-September period of last year, the company said.

Domestic sales were seen at Rs 2,692-crore during the previous quarter, up 5 per cent from Rs 2,577 crore in Q2FY26 while export sales grew 2 per cent to Rs 555-crore as against Rs 545-crore in the second quarter of the last year, the company said.

Demand remained healthy across key domestic markets, supported by data centers, manufacturing, realty and continued growth in the distribution business, said Adegbile Adewunmi, Managing Director, Cummins India Limited.

"Exports also recorded growth over the previous quarter. Commodity and freight inflation, coupled with product mix, impacted margins. The benefits of pricing actions are expected to flow through progressively," he said.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects demand across key domestic and export markets to remain steady.

However, the operating environment continues to be influenced by geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressures, commodity price volatility and evolving supply-chain dynamics, it said, adding that the company will remain focused on disciplined execution, price realization, cost management and operational efficiency, while continuing to closely monitor the external environment. (PTI)