Cultural Festivals Bring People Together: Actor Fatima Sana At IFFJK

Srinagar, Sept 7: Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played wrestler Geeta Phogat in the Bollywood biopic Dangal, on Monday said cultural festivals are important platforms that bring people together, provide opportunities to youth and promote regional cinema.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, Fatma, said she is excited to attend the festival after a long time.

"It has been a long time since I attended a festival like this, so I am very excited. There are so many things happening. Cultural events like this are very important because they bring people together," she said.

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She said such platforms are particularly important for the youth, giving them opportunities to participate in cultural activities and showcase their talent.

"It is very important for the youth. People come from outside and they deserve these opportunities. People often look at things from the wrong perspective, but I am so proud that this is happening, that the youth are moving forward and participating in cultural activities. It makes me very happy to see people progressing," she said.

On regional cinema, Fatima said cinema can help showcase the culture, poetry and artistry of different regions. "Regional cinema is important. Through cinema, poetry, culture and artistry can be showcased. These things have existed for centuries. Spoken words, artistry and all of this are part of our heritage," she said.

Fatima also said an international film festival could open doors for international filmmakers and create more opportunities for film shoots in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It will open doors for international filmmakers. Film shootings happened here earlier and they are happening now as well. It depends. With an international festival taking place, they will also understand what can be done here and what the people are like," she said.

Asked about her Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim, Shaikh said they had not been in touch for several years, while recalling her experience of working with her.

"No, I haven't spoken to her for several years. I really enjoyed working with her. It is nice to see people find their own path," she said.

Speaking about Kashmir, Shaikh also reflected on the region's natural beauty and water. "There is water everywhere here. What is it about the water here that makes it different?" she said. (KNO)