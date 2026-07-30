CUK Job Fair draws thousands; hundreds receive on spot offers: VC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: Vice Chancellor Cluster University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof. Mohammad Mobin today said that hundreds of job seekers received on-the-spot employment offers while many others were shortlisted for further recruitment during a Mega Job Fair organised by Cluster University.

Addressing a press briefing, Mobin said the fair, held at Amar Singh College in Srinagar, brought together more than 50 companies from sectors including banking, finance, information technology, healthcare, manufacturing and corporate services.

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The VC said the event attracted thousands of aspiring job seekers from across Jammu and Kashmir, providing them with a platform to interact directly with prospective employers. “The Job Fair yielded encouraging outcomes, with hundreds of candidates receiving on-the-spot job offers and many others being shortlisted for subsequent rounds of recruitment,” he said.

He added that several candidates had also secured high-value employment opportunities, reflecting what he described as the growing confidence of national employers in the talent and potential of Jammu and Kashmir’s youth.

Sharing feedback from participating companies, Mobin said employers had appreciated the competence, confidence and professional aptitude displayed by candidates during the recruitment process. “This reflects the growing confidence of national employers in the talent and potential of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The VC said the university organised the fair in collaboration with Desh Bhagat University and in association with the Nations Development Association (NDA), the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and MY Bharat.

Referring to a memorandum of understanding signed between Cluster University Srinagar and Desh Bhagat University, he said the partnership would facilitate regular placement drives and employment initiatives. Under the agreement, students of Cluster University would also be able to participate virtually in recruitment drives organised across the country, thereby expanding their access to job opportunities beyond the union territory.