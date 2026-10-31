CUJ organizes HR Meet to strengthen industry-academia ties

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: The Training and Placement Cell of the Central University of Jammu (CUJ) organized an HR Meet titled “Engage, Evolve and Exchange” to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and align students’ skills with emerging corporate requirements.

The event was held under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sanjeev Jain, and witnessed participation of HR professionals, industry practitioners and representatives of reputed organizations from Jammu, Delhi, Chandigarh and other parts of North India.

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Prominent organizations participating in the meet included Bout Group, Sarveshwar, Faveo, Fitelo, Synthimed Labs, Prevest Denpro, OATI and Viaens Bajaj Life.

The programme featured two panel discussions focusing on emerging trends in human resource management, changing recruitment practices, evolving workforce expectations and competencies required to succeed in a dynamic professional environment. The discussions also covered talent acquisition strategies, emerging skill requirements, employee development and challenges arising from rapid technological advancements.

The panelists emphasized the growing importance of empathy, adaptability, emotional intelligence and professional ethics in building effective and resilient workforces.

The interaction also explored opportunities for closer collaboration between the University and industry, particularly in facilitating student internships, expanding campus recruitment, introducing industry-oriented training programmes and strengthening skill development initiatives.

The participating HR professionals shared insights into industry expectations, recruitment processes and workplace readiness, providing valuable inputs for aligning the University’s training and placement activities with changing corporate requirements.

Prof Neelika Arora, Dean, School of Business Studies; Prof Naresh Kumar, Principal, Community College; and Prof Bhawna Arora, Department of Computer Science, besides other faculty members, attended the programme.