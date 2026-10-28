CUJ hosts workshop on Indigenous Space Technology for Viksit Bharat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: The Central University of Jammu inaugurated a two-day capacity-building workshop on "Indigenous Space Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047: Mission Excellence to Space Leadership" on Tuesday.

Organised by the Satish Dhawan Centre for Space Science, the workshop is being held on October 27-28, 2026.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof Sanjeev Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Jammu, highlighted the importance of nurturing innovation and strengthening India's technological capabilities to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Ram Niwas Sharma, Commissioner/Secretary, School Education, JU, observed that the workshop was not merely a platform for discussing indigenous technology but also a reflection of India's growing self-reliance in space technology. He emphasised the relevance of the workshop to Jammu and Kashmir, stating that space technology could make significant contributions to disaster management, national security and environmental protection.

Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, and guest of honour, stressed that the vision of Viksit Bharat could be realised only through collective efforts and active participation in the nation's development. She remarked that the deliberations and brainstorming sessions held during this workshop will undoubtedly provide direction for the development of indigenous space technology.

Dr R Balasubramaniam, Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India, and chief guest, highlighted the pivotal role of higher education in achieving the mission of Viksit Bharat. He emphasised that workshops of this nature can sensitise young minds, inspire them to explore emerging technological opportunities and encourage them to contribute meaningfully to the nation's development.

An important highlight of the workshop was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Central University of Jammu and the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Kanpur for Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Program (AEDP).

The two-day workshop features eight thematic sessions focusing on indigenous technological capabilities, strategic leadership, private-sector participation, human spaceflight, disaster management, space diplomacy, industry-academia collaboration and skill development for the emerging space economy.

The workshop is being coordinated by Prof. Santap Sanhari Mishra, HoD Public Policy and Public Administration and Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Prof Rakesh Jha, HoD Electronics and Communication Engineering, CUJ.