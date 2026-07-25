CUJ hosts state-level meet on Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Yojana

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, July 24: The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prof Sanjeev Jain, CUJ Vice-Chancellor, who in his inaugural address, emphasized that language forms the foundation of society. He stated that the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Yojana would empower students by providing access to knowledge in Indian languages across diverse disciplines, thereby enriching their learning experience.

Delivering the keynote presentation during the inaugural session, Dr Chandan Srivastava, Academic Coordinator, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, New Delhi, provided a comprehensive overview of the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Yojana and its implementation framework. He highlighted the vision of promoting higher education through Indian languages and discussed the objectives and operational strategies of the scheme.

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During the second technical session, Dr Rachna Vishwakarma, Academic Coordinator, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, elaborated on the roadmap for the implementation of the book development programme. She discussed the future direction of the initiative and emphasized that additional workshops would be organized to ensure its successful execution.

The meeting witnessed active participation from Vice-Chancellors, Directors, Deans, faculty members, and representatives from various universities and higher educational institutions across the Jammu Division, who shared valuable suggestions for the successful implementation of the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Yojana.

Among the distinguished dignitaries present were Prof KS Chandrasekhar, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, and Dr Dilip Kumar, Director, IIMC Jammu, along with representatives from several academic institutions of the Jammu Division.

The programme was coordinated by Prof Ritu Bakshi while Dr Virender Kundal, coordinator, State Coordination Committee, conducted the proceedings.