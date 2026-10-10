CUJ holds meet on AI, digital technology in tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: The Department of Tourism and Travel Management, School of Business Studies, Central University of Jammu (CUJ), today organised a tourism stakeholders and academia meet to discuss the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology in tourism.

Held to commemorate World Tourism Day 2026, the meet was based on the theme "Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism" and brought together academicians, government representatives, tourism industry professionals and media persons.

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Aijaz Qiaser, Joint Director, Directorate of Tourism, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, highlighted the potential of AI in personalising travel experiences and promoting Jammu and Kashmir's natural beauty, cultural heritage and tourism destinations through digital platforms.

CUJ Registrar Prof Yashwant Singh said the integration of AI into tourism had become a strategic necessity for the future of the sector.

Prof Neelika Arora, Dean, School of Business Studies, said AI should help make tourism smarter, more personalised and sustainable while keeping the human element central.

A panel discussion focused on the use of digital platforms, data analytics and AI-based tools in destination management, tourism promotion, heritage conservation and storytelling.

The panel comprised S M Sahni, former JKAS officer and Convenor of INTACH Jammu Chapter; Vaibhav Sharma, Founder and CEO of Travellers Dost; Vikas Manhas, Founder and CEO of Enjoy Unlimited Holidays; and Sarang, Radio Jockey at 91.9 Red FM. The discussion was moderated by Dr Ranjeet Raman.

The panelists stressed the need to use technology to promote Jammu's lesser-known stories, heritage and tourism potential.

They said digital tools should complement human efforts and help bring the region's cultural richness to a wider audience. Students also interacted with the panelists during the discussion.

The event featured folk dances and a cultural ramp walk showcasing the traditional attire and heritage of different communities.

Participants also visited an exhibition displaying calico print products by Minna Dubey of Silpini and bamboo-based products by Meenakshi of Okobambus Pvt. Ltd.

The event concluded with the felicitation of guests and a vote of thanks.