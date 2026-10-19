CUJ Faculty awarded International Academician Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Dr. Vandana Sharma, Professor, Department of English, Central University of Jammu was awarded International Excellent Academician Award at International Multidisciplinary Innovations and Research Advancements Conclave 2026, in collaboration with Asia Research Awards, the American Chamber of Research, and the Scopus Index Conclave -2026.

Having successfully met the high standards of peer-reviewed excellence, methodological rigour and cross-disciplinary impact, the global Jury Panel comprising of academicians of repute from 12 countries endorsed the global corporate and research index alliances and presented her the award for contribution to Literary Studies, Translation Studies, Environmental Humanities, Translation Studies and Folklore.