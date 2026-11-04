CU Ranks No 1 among private universities in India for 4th consecutive year

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, Nov 3: Maintaining its position as the top-most university, Chandigarh University (CU) yet again emerged as India's Number 1 Private University in India for the fourth consecutive year in the latest edition of prestigious QS Asia University Rankings 2027.

Earlier, Chandigarh University had secured 1st Rank among all Private Universities in India in 2024, 2025 and 2026 editions of the QS Asia University Rankings.

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Chandigarh University continued its stellar rise among top universities in Asia also by rising 4 places to achieve 104th rank among all Asian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027 published by the London-based university ranking organization QS by improving its overall score from 66.6 in 2026 to 70.3 in 2027's rankings.

Chandigarh University has significantly improved its position in the QS Asia University Rankings, rising from 271st in 2022 to 104th place in 2027, reflecting an impressive improvement of 61 % over the past six years on the basis of its robust performance on most indicators.

With this, Chandigarh University has leapfrogged to secure better ranks than many international universities in top Asian countries including China, Japan, South Korea among others.

Overall, Chandigarh University improved its score for most performance indicators.

Welcoming India's remarkable performance in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian higher educational institutions (HEIs) have made impressive strides, both globally and within Asia, as evidenced by the QS Asia University Rankings 2027."

Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal said, "It indeed is a proud moment that Chandigarh University has become the first private university to secure the number 1 Rank for the fourth consecutive year. Chandigarh University has been recognised as one of the top universities in Asia and improved 4 places to achieve 104th place among higher educational institutions in the largest continent in the world which indeed is a marvellous feat."