CU Kashmir Takes Administrative Action Against Chemistry HoD, Attaches Him Pending Enquiry

GANDERBAL, Oct 2: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has taken administrative action against Dr. Chinnappan Bhaskar, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Chemistry, by attaching him with the office of the Dean, Academic Affairs, pending completion of an enquiry into a complaint against him.

According to an official order issued by the university administration, Dr. Bhaskar has been relieved of all departmental and official assignments with immediate effect, including his responsibilities as Head of the Department of Chemistry.

The order states that the administrative action has been taken pending the completion of an enquiry into the complaint concerning the Head of the Chemistry Department.

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As part of the interim administrative arrangement, the university has nominated Dr. Prashant Kumar Gupta, Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry, as the Coordinator of the department until further orders.

The order was issued by the Deputy Registrar (Administration), Central University of Kashmir, from the university’s Tulmulla Campus in Ganderbal, and is dated October 1, 2026.

The development comes as the university proceeds with the enquiry into the complaint. The attachment of Dr. Bhaskar and his relief from departmental responsibilities will remain in force pending further orders from the competent authority.

The university’s action is administrative in nature and comes in the backdrop of the ongoing enquiry into the complaint. Further developments are expected after completion of the enquiry and consideration of the matter by the competent authorities.(KNC)