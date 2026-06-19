CU global ranking surges for 5th consecutive year in QS World University Rankings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Continuing its remarkable rise among the world’s leading higher education institutions, Chandigarh University (CU) has made impressive strides in the latest edition of prestigious QS World University Rankings 2027 by securing an overall world rank of 526, registering impressive surge for the fifth consecutive year with CU’s world rank going up by an impressive 274 ranks, from the 800th rank in 2023 to 526th in 2027.

As per the latest QS World University Rankings, with All India Rank of 13 among all universities in the country as compared to 16th rank in 2026’s rankings, Chandigarh University now ranks among the top 1% of universities in India and the top 2% of universities in the World, underscoring its growing reputation as a leading institution of higher learning, both in India and globally.

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In the indicator-wise rankings, Chandigarh University secures 1st Rank among India’s Private Universities in ‘Academic Reputation’ which reflects academic prowess.

In global rankings for Academic Reputation in QS World University Rankings 2027, Chandigarh University further improved its ranking from 561 in 2026 to 491 in 2027, a surge of 70 ranks underscoring its growing global standing and academic excellence.

In Employer Reputation which indicates a university’s strong standing among employers, Chandigarh University secured 2nd rank among India’s private universities.

In global rankings for Employer Reputation, Chandigarh University secured 147th rank in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

Terming Chandigarh University’s impressive strides in the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2027 as a significant milestone, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, “Chandigarh University has demonstrated outstanding performance across multiple criteria, including academic reputation and international research network. This continued recognition in the QS World Rankings reflects the dedication and excellence of our faculty, staff, and students towards academic rigor, innovative research, and global impact.

Dr Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice Chancellor, CU said, “Besides improving global rank, Chandigarh University’s achieved a remarkable milestone in key indicators like Academic Reputation, International Research Network, Employer Reputation, International Faculty and International Student Ratio in the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2027.”