CU, Dogra Group of Colleges, DPS celebrate Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: The birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh was commemorated through programmes at the Central University of Jammu, Dogra Group of Colleges and DPS schools, highlighting his legacy as well as the rich cultural heritage, traditions and historical identity of the Dogra region.

At the Central University of Jammu, the Dogra Virasat Mahotsav was organised to acquaint students with their cultural and historical roots. Prof. Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor, CU Jammu, paid floral tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh. Dean Research Studies Prof. Asit K. Mantry, Dean Student Welfare Prof. Ritu Bakshi and Dean, School of Business Studies, Prof. Neelika Arora, besides faculty members and students, were present.

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Prof. Jain stressed the importance of preserving Dogra heritage among younger generations. A Dogri dance by girl students on a Dogri mashup was presented, while Janvi Sharma spoke on the life and legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh. Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma, Principal, Community College, delivered an address on the history of the Dogra dynasty.

The Dogra Group of Colleges also organised a programme at Dogra Educational Complex, bringing together Dogra Degree College, Dogra Law College and Dogra College of Education.

Sanjeev Verma, Chief Electoral Officer and keynote speaker, highlighted Maharaja Hari Singh's historical significance and reformative vision. R S Katal, who presided, recalled his contributions to education, social justice and public welfare. The programme also featured the release of Shikshak, magazine of Dogra College of Education, and speeches by students.

The event was organised under the leadership of Dr Samar Dev Singh Charak, Secretary, Dogra Educational Trust, with guidance from Dr Bela Charak, Director-cum-Principal, Dogra Degree College, and Dr Dharamveer Sharma, Dean, Dogra Group of Colleges. Dr J P Srivastava, Principal, Dogra Law College, and Dr Vikesh Kumar Sharma, Principal, Dogra College of Education, also participated.

Meanwhile, DPS Jammu, DPS Nagbani and DPS Katra commemorated the 131st birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh under the aegis of Maharaja Hari Singh Social & Education Foundation, with Dr Ritu Singh launching two community initiatives-the Digital Literacy Programme for girl children from underserved communities and Free Legal Aid through Dastoor.

At DPS Jammu, Arun Prabhat, President, BJYM, participated in a traditional Havan along with Principal Ruchi Chabra, staff and students. The Principal also administered a Pledge of Service to the Nation.

At DPS Nagbani, Principal R K Verma and staff interacted with mothers of underserved girl children from Marh Block. At DPS Katra, a meaningful educational exposure visit was organized by Simmi Sharma, Head of the school, for girl students from Government High School, Panthal, Katra.