CTTIK delegation meets Sunil Sharma, raises tourism and business issues

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 12: A delegation of the Chamber of Tourism, Trade and Industry Katra (CTTIK) comprising president Raj Kumar Padha Secretary Atul Sharma and Executive member Neelam Singh met Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly in the presence of MLA Baldev Raj Sharma, MLA Kuldeep Raj Dubey and BJP Reasi district president Rohit Dubey.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the LoP of various pressing issues concerning tourism, hospitality, infrastructure and the business community of Katra and Jammu Division.

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The CTTIK delegation strongly emphasised the need to end the comparative overlooking of Jammu Division in tourism promotion and sought a dedicated long-term promotional policy for Jammu as an independent tourism destination. The delegation highlighted the vast potential of Jammu in religious, spiritual, heritage, leisure, adventure and nature tourism and stressed the need for greater participation in major tourism platforms such as TTF, OTM, national and international roadshows, FAM tours and digital campaigns. It also proposed an integrated Jammu religious and tourism circuit covering Katra, Jammu, Patnitop, Sanasar, Sudhmahadev, Mantalai, Bhaderwah, Mansar, Surinsar, Shiv Khori and other important destinations along with dedicated funds for promotion and destination branding.

The delegation also raised the issue of inadequate water and electricity supply to accommodation units in Katra stressing the need for a long-term water security plan, exploration of additional water sources, uninterrupted 24-hour power supply and augmentation of transformers and distribution infrastructure. CTTIK further demanded restoration of industrial power tariff and other eligible industry benefits for hotels. The delegation also urged intervention for the early implementation of the PRASHAD Scheme in Katra.

The CTTIK delegation also discussed the proposed Tarakot–Sanjichhat Ropeway Project making it clear that the Chamber is not opposed to modernisation of pilgrimage infrastructure but strongly believes that the project should not bypass Katra and its traditional markets.

The delegation requested the LoP to raise these important matters with the Government and extend his support for the legitimate interests of the tourism, hospitality and business community of Katra and Jammu Division.

Sunil Sharma assured the members that he would take up the matters with the concerned authorities and make all possible efforts for their early consideration and redressal.