CTF resents issuance of notices to Jammu traders *Seeks CM’s intervention

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: While appreciating the decision of the Omar Abdullah Government to resolve the long pending issue of `Gair Mumkin Khad’, providing a big relief to many people of Jammu region, Chamber of Traders Federation (CTF) Jammu Province, has demanded intervention of the Chief Minister with regard to the show cause notices being issued to the traders/shopkeepers by some Government agencies.

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Addressing a press conference here today, Neeraj Anand, president of the Federation disclosed that show cause notices are being issued to shopkeepers of various markets of Jammu, creating a panic among them. Some notices refer to ACB cases and some are stated to be on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Anand said the traders are law-abiding citizens but the timing and manner has created panic. He said Diwali festival is round the corner. The traders have invested their entire capital in stock. Action at this time will ruin the festival season.

CTF president requested the Chief Minister to direct the concerned departments to keep any coercive action in abeyance till Diwali. Whatever, issues are pending for years can wait for one more month, he added.

Anand further maintained that whatever fair policy the Government frames, CTF will convince all stakeholders to follow it. The Federation is not against regulation, he added.

He pointed out that after mass migration in 1990 onwards, Jammu's population increased manifold. The Government did not create new commercial infrastructure. To meet the needs of the new population, markets mushroomed in residential areas. This was a need-based, compulsion-driven development, not a willful violation. These markets have been sustaining Jammu for 30 plus years. There is urgent need of the regularization of these markets for this self sustaining population. He said the small traders are already suffering badly due to online giants like Blinkit, Amazon, etc. In this situation, the traders need a helping hand from the Government, not further harassment.

Federation sought urgent intervention of the Chief Minister in this connection.

Parveen Gupta, patron of the CTF and president, Fruit Mandi, Narwal, Jammu; Tushar Mahajan, senior vice president CTF; Ajay Gupta, vice president; Dinesh Gupta, secretary general, Sachin Gupta, secretary and Rahul Sharma, joint secretary, CTF were also present on the occasion.