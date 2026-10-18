CTF delegation calls on Div Com, raises key issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: A delegation of the Chamber of Traders Federation (CTF) Jammu, led by its president, Neeraj Anand, today called on Vikas Kundal, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, and projected the key issues of traders fraternity.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted various pressing issues concerning the trading community and the overall business environment in Jammu Province. The members also emphasized the need for effective administrative support to address the challenges faced by traders and to promote economic growth and business development especially in the upcoming festival season.

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Kundal listened to the issues raised by the delegation sympathetically and patiently and assured the members that all the matters brought to his notice would be duly considered and that necessary action would be taken as required.

The delegation expressed its gratitude to the Divisional Commissioner for giving them a patient hearing and appreciated his positive approach towards addressing the genuine concerns of the trading community.

The CTF reiterated its commitment to working constructively with the administration for the welfare of traders, strengthening Jammu's commercial ecosystem, and contributing towards the economic progress and prosperity of the region.

The senior members of CTF who accompanied the president included- Raman Gupta, Parveen Gupta, Dinesh Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Rahul Sharma, Vijay Gupta, Sanjeev Pargal and Ikshu Gupta.