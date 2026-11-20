Lucknow, Nov 19: CSIR–National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), Lucknow, held an interaction meeting with Ms. Babila Rakwal, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Science & Technology Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, to explore opportunities for strengthening scientific collaboration and promoting research-led regional development in Jammu & Kashmir through the scientific expertise and technological capabilities of CSIR-NBRI and CSIR–Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu.

The interaction focused on leveraging the research strengths of both CSIR laboratories to develop region-specific programmes in high-value floriculture, medicinal and aromatic plants, biodiversity conservation, bioresource utilisation, technology development and sustainable livelihood generation. The discussions also explored the possibility of establishing a structured collaboration with the Science & Technology Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, for translating scientific research into tangible socio-economic benefits for farmers, tribal communities, rural entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-NBRI, welcomed Ms. Rakwal and highlighted the potential of CSIR laboratories in addressing region-specific developmental challenges through science and technology interventions. During the interaction, scientists from CSIR-NBRI presented the Institute's research and development activities, with particular emphasis on the ongoing Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA)-supported project on "Integrated Conservation, Agro-Technology and Bioresource Enterprise Development for Sustainable Tribal Livelihoods in Tribal Hotspots of India" and the CSIR Floriculture Mission.

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Proposal for a State Floriculture Mission in Jammu & Kashmir

Recognising the immense agro-climatic diversity and potential of Jammu & Kashmir for commercial floriculture, the CSIR-NBRI team proposed the development of a State Floriculture Mission for Jammu & Kashmir, in collaboration with the Science & Technology Department, Government of J&K.

The proposed initiative aims to popularise high-value commercial floriculture crops, promote quality planting material, introduce improved cultivation and post-harvest management practices, and establish sustainable market-oriented production systems. The initiative would focus on identifying suitable flower crops and varieties for different agro-climatic regions, strengthening farmer capacity through training and demonstrations, and creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment generation, particularly among rural youth and women.

The proposed mission would also explore the development of integrated floriculture clusters, community-level nurseries, value addition, floral craft enterprises and market linkages. The experience and technological expertise gained by CSIR-NBRI through the implementation of the CSIR Floriculture Mission across the country could be utilised to develop a region-specific strategy for Jammu & Kashmir.

Medicinal Plants and Tribal Livelihood Development under the MoTA Project

A significant component of the interaction was the discussion on extending the benefits of the MoTA-supported national project to tribal regions of Jammu & Kashmir. The proposed interventions would focus on the conservation, scientific propagation and sustainable utilisation of medicinal plant resources, while ensuring that local tribal communities become active partners and primary beneficiaries of the initiatives.

The discussions emphasised the importance of documenting the traditional knowledge of tribal communities, particularly the knowledge possessed by traditional tribal healers and practitioners, regarding medicinal plants, their identification, applications, cultivation and conservation.

The proposed approach would integrate traditional knowledge with contemporary scientific research through systematic documentation, validation, knowledge sharing and benefit-sharing mechanisms. This would help create a scientific foundation for the development of modern plant-based products, herbal formulations and phytopharmaceutical leads, keeping in view the evolving requirements of the phytopharmaceutical sector.

The initiative would also explore community-based medicinal plant nurseries, propagation of rare and threatened medicinal species, cultivation of commercially important medicinal and aromatic crops, and the establishment of bioresource-based livelihood enterprises. Special emphasis would be placed on ensuring equitable benefit sharing, recognition of traditional knowledge holders and participation of tribal communities in the entire value chain, from conservation and cultivation to processing and product development.

The collaboration would seek to create opportunities for tribal communities through skill development, entrepreneurship, value addition and sustainable utilisation of locally available biological resources.

Integrated R&D Collaboration between CSIR-NBRI and CSIR-IIIM

The interaction also highlighted the complementary scientific strengths of CSIR-NBRI and CSIR-IIIM in plant sciences, biodiversity conservation, medicinal and aromatic plants, natural product research, phytochemical investigations and product development.

The combined expertise of the two CSIR laboratories could be leveraged to develop integrated research programmes addressing the specific requirements of Jammu & Kashmir. Potential areas of collaboration include:

Identification, conservation and scientific documentation of region-specific medicinal and aromatic plant resources.

Promotion of high-value floriculture and commercial cultivation of medicinal and aromatic crops.

Scientific validation and documentation of traditional medicinal knowledge, including knowledge held by tribal healers.

Research on bioactive compounds and natural products for developing modern herbal and phytopharmaceutical products.

Development of agro-technologies, quality planting material and improved propagation protocols.

Capacity building, skill development and technology transfer for farmers, tribal communities and local entrepreneurs.

Establishment of community-based nurseries, demonstration units and bioresource-based enterprises.

Development of sustainable value chains through processing, quality assessment, product standardisation and market-oriented interventions.

The discussions also underscored the need to connect biodiversity conservation with economic opportunities, ensuring that the scientific utilisation of biological resources contributes directly to regional development and community welfare.

Towards a Science-Led Regional Development Framework

The proposed collaboration between CSIR-NBRI, CSIR-IIIM and the Science & Technology Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, aims to develop a comprehensive framework for leveraging the region's rich plant biodiversity and agro-climatic resources.

By integrating ongoing national initiatives such as the CSIR Floriculture Mission and the MoTA-supported tribal livelihood project with region-specific R&D programmes, the partnership could create new avenues for agricultural diversification, rural entrepreneurship, tribal empowerment and sustainable bioresource utilisation.

The interaction marked an important step towards exploring institutional collaboration and developing future programmes that connect scientific excellence with grassroots development, with a focus on making Jammu & Kashmir a centre for high-value floriculture, medicinal plant cultivation and sustainable bioresource-based enterprises.