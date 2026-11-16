CSIR-IIIM wraps up MSME’s National SC-ST Hub Skill Programme; Director Urges Participants to Pursue Entrepreneurship

Jammu, Nov 16: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, has wrapped up an 11-week Skill Development and Capacity Building Programme on “Production Machine Operator (Non-Sterile Formulation) – Granulation, Packaging, Tablets and Capsules”, sponsored by the National SC-ST Hub under the aegis of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India.

The programme brought together more than 30 participants, including a significant number of women, from different parts of the country, providing them with practical exposure to pharmaceutical manufacturing processes and industry-oriented technical skills.

Addressing the valedictory function, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu and CSIR-NBRI Lucknow, appreciated the efforts of team for successfully conducting the programme and managing its technical and logistical arrangements.

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He said the programme provided participants an opportunity not only to acquire practical skills but also to build professional relationships and interact with people from different regions of the country.

Describing the initiative as an important part of CSIR’s responsibility towards society, he emphasised the role of skill development in improving employability, building confidence and supporting the overall growth of young people.

Highlighting the significance of the training, Dr Ahmed said India has a rich tradition of medicinal systems, including Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Sowa Rigpa and there is a growing need to modernise traditional medicines and bring them in line with international quality standards.

He referred to the importance of the phytopharmaceutical drug discovery framework and said the participants had gained exposure to facilities and processes relevant to herbal drug manufacturing.

He also highlighted CSIR-IIIM’s scheduled manufacturing facility and said the institute was working towards its further upgradation.

Emphasising the importance of skill-based education alongside academic qualifications, he encouraged participants to explore employment, entrepreneurship and research opportunities.

He also advised Dr Nasir-ul-Rasheed to remain in touch with the trainees and follow up on their professional progress, assuring them of continued institutional guidance and support.

Referring to the challenges in the employment sector, Dr Ahmed suggested the participants to consider entrepreneurship and self-employment alongside opportunities in the private sector.

He said commitment, motivation and clear professional goals could help them achieve success and encouraged them to make the best use of the skills acquired during the programme

Earlier, welcoming the participants and dignitaries, Dr Nasir-ul-Rasheed, Scientist-E, RMBD & IST Division and Nodal Officer for Skill Development at CSIR-IIIM Jammu, said the programme was designed in accordance with the Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Curriculum (LSSSDC) and comprised nearly 550 hours of training.

He said the initiative was undertaken with the support of the Director despite logistical challenges associated with arranging accommodation and other facilities for a long-duration programme.

He informed that participants would undergo a third-party assessment through the NCVET-aligned assessment mechanism, following which they would receive certification qualifying them for relevant positions in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Explaining the technical components, Er. Anil Kumar Katare, Scientist-F, Quality Management and Instrumentation Division, said the curriculum combined classroom lectures with extensive hands-on training. Participants were introduced to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), extraction techniques, pilot-scale operations and pharmaceutical formulation.

He said practical sessions enabled participants to work with different plant materials and gain experience in extraction, preparation of tablets, capsules and syrups, as well as their packaging.

They were also familiarised with semi-automatic capsule-filling and sealing machines and other production equipment.

The programme further included visits to the Industrial Biotech Park, Kathua, where participants observed pilot-scale extraction facilities, microbiology laboratories and instrumentation facilities.

Visits to CSIR-IIIM’s quality control and quality assurance laboratories provided exposure to analytical instruments and techniques, including HPLC, HPTLC and GC-MS. A field visit to a farm also familiarised them with medicinal plant cultivation and Good Agricultural Practices.

Kaushal Kumar, Controller of Administration, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, encouraged participants to view the programme as a stepping stone towards building their professional careers and becoming entrepreneurs.

Referring to the example of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, he highlighted how technical exposure, confidence and institutional training can help individuals develop entrepreneurial ideas.

He said the participants represented different parts of the country and could carry the knowledge gained at CSIR-IIIM to their respective communities.

He also assured them of continued guidance from the institute’s scientists and technical team and encouraged them to explore opportunities for research, project positions and further academic engagement.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates of participation among the trainees.

The participants were encouraged to remain connected with the institute for future guidance, professional opportunities and possible research engagements.