CSIR-IIIM to set up distillation unit, strengthen aroma farming in Haryana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Director CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, Dr Zabeer Ahmed has assured farmers associated with the Aroma Mission clusters in Haryana of all possible technical and institutional support, including the establishment of distillation facilities and development of market linkages, to make aromatic crop cultivation more remunerative.

Dr Ahmed, who also heads CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, gave the assurance during his visit to the Aroma Mission clusters in Hisar and Rohtak districts of Haryana to review their progress and interact with farmers. He was accompanied by Dr Suphla B Gupta, Nodal Scientist of the CSIR-Aroma Mission.

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During the interaction, farmers apprised him of the challenges faced by them and stressed the need for distillation infrastructure, value addition facilities, quality assurance and better market access to secure remunerative returns from aromatic crops.

The Hisar cluster has more than 15 farmers engaged in Ocimum (Tulsi) cultivation, while around 25 farmers are associated with the Rohtak cluster, where lemongrass is the main crop, along with Ocimum.

Responding to their concerns, Dr Ahmed said CSIR-IIIM would extend all possible support during the coming year, with particular focus on establishing a distillation unit, facilitating value addition, ensuring quality control and connecting farmers with potential markets.

"Aromatic crops such as lemongrass and Ocimum offer farmers in Haryana an opportunity to diversify their agricultural activities and explore additional sources of income. CSIR-IIIM is committed to supporting these clusters at every stage, from cultivation and distillation to quality assurance, value addition and marketing," he said.

He emphasised that the objective was to develop an integrated support system covering cultivation, processing and marketing rather than limiting the initiative to crop promotion.

The CSIR-Aroma Mission aims to enhance farmers' income by promoting aromatic crops through scientific cultivation practices, improved planting material, processing facilities and industry linkages.