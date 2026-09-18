CSIR-IIIM organizes workshop on Microbial Bio-Diversity

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, on Thursday began a two-day programme to mark International Microorganisms Day 2026, bringing students and researchers together to highlight the growing importance of microorganisms in healthcare, agriculture, food production, environmental sustainability industrial biotechnology and diagnostics.

Organised by the Fermentation and Microbial Biotechnology (FMB) Division, the programme, being held on September 17 and 18, is centred on the theme "Understanding the Microfactories for Industrial Production".

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The inaugural session was attended by students of Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Cluster University and Jammu University. The two-day programme includes expert lectures, a laboratory visit and hands-on workshop sessions in the FMB Division.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu and CSIR-NBRI Lucknow, said that the microorganisms are often associated with diseases and infections, but their beneficial applications extend across healthcare, agriculture, food production and diagnostics. He described microorganisms as "invisible heroes" with significant potential for human welfare and the living world.

Dr Ahmed highlighted their role as biological "microfactories" capable of producing antibiotics, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other medicinally valuable compounds. He also emphasised the potential of microbial resources and advanced fermentation facilities to support greater domestic production of such products.

Abdul Rahim, Scientist-G and Head, RMBD&IST Division and IIIM Srinagar Branch, highlighted the institute's facilities related to microbial cultivation, scale-up and microbiology.

Dr Asha Chaubey, Scientist-G and Head, Fermentation and Microbial Biotechnology Division, explained that microorganisms are present all around us and play vital roles in food systems, environmental processes, decomposition, medicine and healthcare. She said the workshop would provide participants with an understanding of how microorganisms are identified and selected for industrial applications. Emphasising the need for sustainable solutions,

Proceeding of the programme were conducted by Sheikh Aadil, Project associate while Dr Nasir ul Rasheed, Scientist-E, RMBD&IST Division and Nodal, CSIR Skill Initiative delivered the vote of thanks.

The second day will continue with workshop sessions before concluding with the valedictory programme on September 18.