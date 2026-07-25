CSIR-IIIM Jammu concludes skill development programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: The four-day Skill Development Training Programme on "Laboratory Animal Imaging and Experimental Techniques for Preclinical Research", organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu under the CSIR-Integrated Skill Initiative, concluded with a valedictory session at the institute.

The programme aimed to provide young researchers, scholars and students with comprehensive knowledge and practical exposure to laboratory animal handling, experimental techniques, ethical practices and advanced imaging technologies used in preclinical research.

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The concluding day featured Form-B presentations by trainees, where participants presented their understanding and learning outcomes related to animal experimentation protocols and research methodologies.

During the valedictory session, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, said that the objective of such skill development initiatives is to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical research experience by exposing young researchers to advanced facilities and expertise available at CSIR-IIIM Jammu.

He highlighted that preclinical studies are a critical component of drug discovery and development and informed participants that CSIR-IIIM Jammu is committed to supporting young researchers through knowledge sharing, mentorship and incubation opportunities.

Dr Ramajayan Pandian, Scientist-D, said that the training programme was designed to provide participants with a complete understanding of laboratory animal research, starting from basic concepts to advanced applications.

Dr. Pandian further highlighted that participants received hands-on training in isolation of primary macrophages and were introduced to advanced in vivo imaging technologies, which represent the future of non-invasive biomedical research.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Dr Shashank Kumar Singh, Scientist-G; Dr. Govind Yadav, Scientist-F; and Dr. Nasir-ul-Rasheed, Nodal Skill Development, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, along with faculty members, scientists and participants.