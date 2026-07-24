CSIR-IIIM Jammu Concludes Four-Day Skill Development Programme On Advanced Preclinical Research Techniques

Jammu, Jul 24: The four-day Skill Development Training Programme on “Laboratory Animal Imaging and Experimental Techniques for Preclinical Research”, organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu under the CSIR-Integrated Skill Initiative, concluded with a valedictory session at the institute.

The programme aimed to provide young researchers, scholars and students with comprehensive knowledge and practical exposure to laboratory animal handling, experimental techniques, ethical practices and advanced imaging technologies used in preclinical research.

The concluding day featured Form-B presentations by trainees, where participants presented their understanding and learning outcomes related to animal experimentation protocols and research methodologies.

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During the valedictory session, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, congratulated the participants on successful completion of the training programme and appreciated the efforts of the organising team for conducting the programme effectively.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Ahmed said that the objective of such skill development initiatives is to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical research experience by exposing young researchers to advanced facilities and expertise available at CSIR-IIIM Jammu.

He appreciated the enthusiasm of the participants and encouraged them to get full benefits from the future training programmes the institute would be offering.

“Skill development programmes provide an opportunity for young researchers to understand the practical aspects of scientific research. The four-day programme was a glimpse of the extensive work carried out at CSIR-IIIM, particularly in the area of preclinical research and drug discovery,” Dr. Ahmed said.

He highlighted that preclinical studies are a critical component of drug discovery and development and informed participants that CSIR-IIIM Jammu is committed to supporting young researchers through knowledge sharing, mentorship and incubation opportunities.

Dr. Ahmed invited the participants to remain connected with the institute for future research collaborations and support, emphasising that scientific thinking, curiosity and the ability to accept challenges are essential qualities for becoming successful researchers.

He also shared the institute’s vision of expanding skill development programmes into longer-duration, job-oriented courses, including diploma-level initiatives and specialised training modules, to create skilled human resources and encourage entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramajayan Pandian, Scientist-D, said that the training programme was designed to provide participants with a complete understanding of laboratory animal research, starting from basic concepts to advanced applications.

He informed that the participants were trained in laboratory animal biology, selection of appropriate animal models, ethical guidelines, experimental design, sample size calculation, statistical approaches, animal handling, dosing methods, anaesthesia, euthanasia, necropsy procedures and preparation of Form-B documents required for Institutional Animal Ethics Committee (IAEC) approvals.

Dr. Pandian further highlighted that participants received hands-on training in isolation of primary macrophages and were introduced to advanced in vivo imaging technologies, which represent the future of non-invasive biomedical research.

Sharing feedback, the trainees expressed gratitude to CSIR-IIIM Jammu for providing an opportunity to learn from experienced scientists and gain exposure to world-class research facilities.

They appreciated the well-structured curriculum, which covered fundamental concepts as well as advanced experimental techniques.

The trainees thanked Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu, for providing the opportunity to experience the institute’s advanced facilities and research environment.

Participants highlighted that exposure to advanced 3D in vivo imaging technology was one of the major learning outcomes of the programme, as it provides a non-invasive approach that can reduce the use of laboratory animals and improve research outcomes.

Certificates were distributed among the participants during the valedictory session. The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Dr. Shashank Kumar Singh, Scientist-G; Dr. Govind Yadav, Scientist-F; and Dr. Nasir-ul-Rasheed, Nodal Skill Development, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, along with faculty members, scientists and participants.