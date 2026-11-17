Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, concluded an 11-week Skill Development and Capacity Building Programme on “Production Machine Operator (Non-Sterile Formulation) – Granulation, Packaging, Tablets and Capsules.”

Sponsored by the National SC-ST Hub under the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the initiative trained over 30 participants from across the country, including a significant number of women, in industry-oriented pharmaceutical manufacturing.

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Addressing the valedictory function, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu and CSIR-NBRI Lucknow, emphasized that the programme enabled trainees to acquire practical technical skills while fostering professional networks across diverse regions. Describing skill development as a core societal responsibility of CSIR, he highlighted its role in boosting employability, confidence, and youth empowerment, while advising participants to explore entrepreneurship and self-employment alongside private-sector jobs.

Underscoring the need to modernize India’s traditional medicinal systems—Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Sowa Rigpa—to meet international quality standards, Dr Ahmed noted that trainees gained crucial exposure to phytopharmaceutical frameworks and CSIR-IIIM’s scheduled manufacturing facility, which is currently undergoing upgradation. He also directed Dr Nasir-ul-Rasheed to track the trainees’ career progression and assured them of continued institutional guidance.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering, Dr Nasir-ul-Rasheed, Scientist-E, RMBD & IST Division and Nodal Officer for Skill Development at CSIR-IIIM Jammu, noted that the nearly 550-hour curriculum followed the Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council (LSSSDC). He added that trainees will undergo a third-party NCVET-aligned assessment to earn industry-qualifying certifications.

Detailing the technical modules, Anil Kumar Katare, Scientist-F, Quality Management and Instrumentation Division, stated that classroom sessions were paired with hands-on training in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), herbal extraction, pilot-scale operations, and the formulation and packaging of tablets, capsules, and syrups. Trainees also visited the Industrial Biotech Park, Kathua, and a medicinal plant farm to observe Good Agricultural Practices.

Kaushal Kumar, Controller of Administration, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, urged trainees to leverage the training as a springboard for entrepreneurship. The event concluded with the distribution of participation certificates.