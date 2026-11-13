CSIR-IIIM Jammu celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, organises special programme for tribal students

Jammu, Nov 13: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2026 with a special programme highlighting the rich heritage, traditional knowledge and contributions of tribal communities.

The programme also aimed at familiarising young students with scientific research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu and CSIR-NBRI Lucknow, welcomed the participants and appreciated the efforts of the organising team. Emphasising the importance of equal opportunities for children from remote, marginalised and underserved communities, he said that every child has the potential to achieve great things when provided with the right guidance, encouragement and exposure.Highlighting the significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Dr. Ahmed said that the occasion was an opportunity to recognise the identity, heritage, achievements and invaluable contributions of tribal communities to society and the nation.He particularly underlined the rich traditional medicinal knowledge of communities such as the Gujjars and Bakarwals, who have preserved valuable information about medicinal plants, herbs and natural resources over generations. He stressed the need to document, scientifically validate and integrate this traditional knowledge with modern scientific research.

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Dr. Ahmed also apprised the students of an initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs being undertaken by CSIR institutions to document and scientifically validate the traditional knowledge of tribal communities and promote the conservation and sustainable utilisation of medicinal plant resources.

The initiative includes the establishment of 16 community nurseries to support the propagation and conservation of medicinal plant species.

He observed that generations of tribal communities, particularly the Gujjars and Bakarwals of Jammu and Kashmir, have developed valuable knowledge of local medicinal plants, herbs, their seasonal availability and traditional applications, representing an important resource for scientific research and biodiversity conservation.

He emphasised that documenting this knowledge, particularly the experience of traditional healers and elderly knowledge holders, was essential to preserve it for future generations.

The initiative seeks to connect traditional wisdom with modern scientific methods through botanical identification, documentation, scientific assessment, conservation and sustainable cultivation, while ensuring that communities remain central to the process.

Dr. Ahmed observed that CSIR-IIIM, with its scientific expertise and research infrastructure, could play an important role in taking this knowledge forward through research on medicinal plants, development of standardised formulations and further preclinical and clinical studies.

He also highlighted the research potential of regional resources, including medicinal plants and saffron, for developing useful healthcare applications.Encouraging the students, he assured them that the doors of CSIR-IIIM would always remain open for young minds interested in science and research.

He urged them to visit the Institute, interact with scientists and learn about the research activities being undertaken.

Earlier, welcoming the participants, Dr. Saurabh Saran highlighted the role of CSIR-IIIM in connecting scientific research with livelihood generation, entrepreneurship and self-employment. He explained how the Institute’s Atal Incubation Centre, BioNEST Incubator, Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology and Biotech Park provide opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs to acquire skills, develop products and establish their own ventures.

He particularly highlighted the potential of the region’s rich agricultural and natural resources, including apples, walnuts, almonds, medicinal and aromatic plants, in developing value-added healthcare and nutraceutical products.

He encouraged participants to explore these opportunities and make use of the technical guidance, training and incubation support available at the Institute.

Around 70 students from different parts of the Jammu region, including Rajouri, Mendhar, Akhnoor, Reasi, Poonch and Jammu, participated in the programme. Students from Gujjar-Bakarwal Girls Hostels and postgraduate hostels were also part of the event.

Coordinated by Dr. Nasir ul Rasheed, the programme familiarised students with CSIR-IIIM, its various research activities and scientific facilities.

The participants were briefed about the Institute’s work and taken on visits to different laboratories, where they interacted with scientists and explored the research infrastructure, gaining first-hand exposure to scientific research.

The programme also featured interactive sessions during which students shared their experiences and feedback.

Quiz competitions were organised, and prizes were distributed among the winners. All participating students were also presented with gifts as a token of appreciation.