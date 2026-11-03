CSIR-IIIM Director reviews Aroma Mission clusters in Haryana, Assures farmers of support for processing and market linkages

Hisar/Rohtak (Haryana), Nov 3: Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, and CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), Lucknow, visited the CSIR-Aroma Mission clusters at Hisar and Rohtak in Haryana to review their progress and assess the impact of aromatic crop cultivation on farmers in the region.

During the visit, Dr. Ahmed, accompanied by Dr. Suphla B Gupta, Nodal Scientist of the CSIR-Aroma Mission, interacted with farmers associated with the two clusters and took stock of the progress made in the cultivation of aromatic crops.

The discussions focused on crop performance, cultivation practices, field-level requirements and the measures needed to strengthen the clusters and make aromatic farming more remunerative for farmers.

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Under the CSIR-Aroma Mission, two clusters have been established in the Hisar and Rohtak districts of Haryana.

The Hisar cluster focuses primarily on the cultivation of Ocimum (Tulsi), with more than 15 farmers actively engaged in growing the crop. In Rohtak, around 25 farmers are associated with the cluster, where lemongrass is the major crop, along with Ocimum cultivation.

These initiatives are aimed at encouraging farmers to diversify their agricultural practices by adopting aromatic crops with commercial potential.

During his interaction, Dr. Ahmed listened to the experiences and concerns shared by the farmers and discussed the challenges affecting the growth of these clusters.

The farmers highlighted the need for improved processing facilities, particularly distillation infrastructure, along with support for value addition, quality assurance and better market access to ensure remunerative returns from their produce.

Responding to the concerns raised by the farmers, Dr. Ahmed assured them that CSIR-IIIM would extend all possible technical and institutional support during the coming year to strengthen the clusters.

He said that efforts would be made towards establishing a distillation unit, facilitating value addition, ensuring quality control of the produce and developing appropriate market linkages.

He emphasised that the objective was not limited to promoting cultivation but also to creating an integrated support system that connects farmers with processing facilities and potential markets.

Addressing the farmers, Dr. Ahmed said, “Aromatic crops such as lemongrass and Ocimum offer farmers in Haryana an opportunity to diversify their agricultural activities and explore additional sources of income.

CSIR-IIIM is committed to supporting these clusters at every stage, from cultivation and distillation to quality assurance, value addition and marketing.

Our endeavour is to ensure that farmers have access to the necessary technical support and infrastructure so that they can obtain better returns from their produce.”

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening farmer participation, adopting appropriate scientific cultivation practices and developing local processing facilities to improve the economic viability of aromatic crop cultivation.

The CSIR-Aroma Mission is a major initiative of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) aimed at promoting the cultivation of aromatic crops in different parts of the country, particularly in areas where such crops can provide viable alternatives to traditional agricultural practices.

The Mission seeks to enhance farmers’ income through scientific interventions, improved planting material, cultivation technologies, processing infrastructure and industry linkages.

The ongoing activities at Hisar and Rohtak reflect CSIR-IIIM’s efforts to extend the benefits of the CSIR-Aroma Mission to farmers in Haryana.