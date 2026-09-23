CSIR-IIIM Celebrates Ayurveda Day With A Resolve To Globalise Indian Herbal Therapeutics

Jammu, Sept 23: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, observed World Ayurveda Day 2026 with the theme “Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow”, bringing together scientists, researchers, technical and administrative staff and students to deliberate on the modernisation, scientific validation and wider application of Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu and CSIR-NBRI Lucknow, said Ayurveda represents a rich traditional knowledge legacy and emphasised the need to carry this legacy forward through scientific research, modernisation and evidence-based validation.

He said the theme of this year's observance reflected a broader commitment to ensuring healthier lives in the years ahead.

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While Ayurveda has contributed to health and wellbeing over centuries, he said contemporary scientific advances provide an opportunity to strengthen traditional systems through systematic research and their integration with modern healthcare.

Dr Ahmed said the significance of India's traditional knowledge had not always received adequate attention, but the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Ayush reflected growing institutional recognition of traditional systems of medicine.

He said Ayurveda should be viewed not merely as a treatment system but as an approach encompassing the wellbeing of the mind and body as well as the relationship between health and the environment.

Emphasising preventive healthcare, Dr Ahmed said research should not remain confined to treating diseases after they emerge but should also focus on understanding and addressing upstream factors involved in disease initiation and progression.

He highlighted the role of CSIR-IIIM in advancing Ayurveda through modern scientific research and presented a three-point “APC” approach — Advancement, Promotion and Collaboration.

On advancement, Dr Ahmed stressed the need for modernisation, validation, characterisation, quality control and evidence-based research on Ayurvedic formulations and traditional knowledge. India's rich biodiversity and plant resources, he said, provide significant opportunities for scientific exploration and drug discovery when supported by rigorous scientific evaluation.

He said the objective should be to generate credible evidence that can help Indian traditional formulations gain wider acceptance, including at the global level. The integration of traditional knowledge with modern scientific methodologies, he added, could contribute to the development of products and therapies meeting contemporary standards.

On promotion, Dr Ahmed said traditional systems of medicine require greater visibility among industries, researchers, healthcare professionals and the general public.

He particularly stressed the need to create awareness among the younger generation and encourage them to understand and explore India's rich traditional knowledge systems.

On collaboration, he said the era of working in isolated institutional and disciplinary silos had passed. He called for closer collaboration among scientific and research institutions, academic institutions, hospitals, traditional practitioners, traditional knowledge holders and policymakers.

Such collaboration, he said, would facilitate the validation and modernisation of traditional formulations while generating scientific inputs that could assist policymakers in developing appropriate frameworks and policies.

Dr Ahmed also underlined the importance of taking Indian traditional knowledge to a global platform while maintaining scientific rigour.

He said the relevance of Ayurveda extended beyond national boundaries and that strengthening scientific evidence would be essential for positioning Indian traditional formulations in the global healthcare landscape.

He also called for greater interaction between Ayurveda practitioners and modern scientists, saying that collaborative research could help advance validation, standardisation, characterisation and quality control of traditional formulations.

Dr Dheeraj Khajuria from Government College of Ayurvedic Sciences was the Special Guest on the occasion.

In his address, Dr Khajuria spoke about the historical significance of Ayurveda and its potential role in contemporary healthcare.

He outlined the objectives of World Ayurveda Day, including promoting and positioning Ayurveda on the global healthcare platform, exploring its potential within national health programmes and addressing the growing burden of lifestyle-related disorders.

Dr Khajuria stressed the need to build public trust in Ayurveda through evidence-based research, scientific validation and transparent communication. He said Ayurveda needs to be presented as a scientific medical system supported by credible evidence rather than being limited to textual references or unverified claims.

He called for strengthening research standards, developing scientific databases, undertaking botanical and pharmacological research and generating reliable evidence for Ayurvedic interventions.

Dr Khajuria also highlighted the importance of creating greater awareness among students and young researchers about research opportunities in Ayurveda and encouraged them to pursue scientific investigation of traditional knowledge.

He discussed the potential of personalised healthcare, lifestyle and behavioural interventions and integrated healthcare models, saying that Ayurveda and modern medicine could complement each other where supported by appropriate scientific evidence.

He also emphasised responsible communication and cautioned against misleading advertisements and unsubstantiated claims relating to traditional medicines. Strengthening scientific evidence and public understanding, he said, would be essential for Ayurveda to gain greater credibility in contemporary healthcare.

Dr Khajuria further called for greater collaboration among institutions and disciplines, saying that integrated approaches could help combine the strengths of Ayurveda and modern scientific systems in addressing emerging healthcare challenges.

Earlier, Dr Qazi Naveed Ahmed, Scientist-F and Head, Natural Products & Medicinal Chemistry Division, delivered the welcome address and highlighted CSIR's efforts to translate traditional knowledge into scientifically validated therapeutic leads.

Dr Qazi said the knowledge associated with Ayurveda and natural products had contributed to a collaborative research programme involving multiple CSIR laboratories, with CSIR-IIIM Jammu serving as a nodal laboratory.

He highlighted progress made under the programme, including Picroliv from CSIR-CDRI, which is in Phase III clinical trials for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), besides research leads emerging from CSIR-IIIM involving compounds from Crocus and other natural-product sources.

He said an Investigational New Drug (IND) application had already been filed for one of the Crocus-related leads, while additional IND applications were in preparation. Technologies emerging from participating CSIR laboratories were also being taken towards translation, he said.

Dr Qazi said these efforts demonstrated how traditional knowledge, when supported by modern scientific research, could contribute to drug discovery and development.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Nasir ul Rasheed, Scientist-E, RMBD&IST Division.

He expressed gratitude to the special guest, Director, heads of divisions, scientists, researchers, staff members, administrative personnel and students for their participation and contribution towards organising the World Ayurveda Day programme.