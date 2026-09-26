CSIR among institutions that led India’s post-independence journey: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 25: Technological sovereignty is crucial to national sovereignty and India cannot remain dependent indefinitely on imported technologies in areas critical to its economy, security and development, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said today.

Addressing the 85th Foundation Day celebrations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) at C. R. Subramaniam Hall, NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi, he said CSIR laboratories must identify areas of critical technological dependence and work towards indigenous solutions that are globally competitive in performance, quality and cost. India's ambition, he said, must go beyond import substitution and extend to becoming a technology provider to the world.

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The 85th Foundation Day celebrations were attended by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Director General, CSIR, Directors of CSIR laboratories, senior scientists, researchers, officials, industry representatives, startups and other stakeholders. More than 40 ambassadors from 14 countries were also present and joined the visit to the CSIR exhibits.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said CSIR is among the few institutions that have led India's post-independence journey , having begun its own journey in 1942, before the country became independent. He said the organisation represents a rich scientific legacy built over more than eight decades and has developed capabilities across a wide range of domains. The Minister said the challenge before CSIR is to live up to this legacy by continuously renewing its scientific and technological work according to the current and futuristic requirements of the country.

Referring to the diverse achievements of CSIR laboratories, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the organisation's success stories have increasingly become associated with the identity of different States and regions. He cited examples of CSIR's contributions in areas ranging from leather technologies and jewellery to healthcare, agriculture, road technologies, food technology and aerospace. He said it is a matter of satisfaction that different regions can increasingly associate themselves with specific scientific and technological achievements emerging from CSIR laboratories.

The Minister said a significant change in the last decade has been the increased visibility of scientific achievements and their greater connection with citizens. He said the scientific work existed earlier as well, but its success stories are now reaching people in a more visible and direct manner. Referring to the opening up of scientific institutions and facilities to wider public participation, he said that if scientific work and services are intended to bring ease of living to citizens, citizens should also know what is being developed and how they can benefit from it.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said CSIR must shorten the journey from laboratory to industry and from discovery to deployment, with stronger industry linkage from the very beginning of a project. He said the traditional approach of developing a technology in the laboratory and subsequently looking for an industry partner needs to give way to a model in which industry is involved from the stage of defining the problem itself.

"Industry should be a co-creator, not only a partner," Dr. Jitendra Singh said, explaining that scientists understand the science and technological possibilities, while industry understands the market, scale, cost and customer requirements. Bringing these capabilities together from the beginning, he said, can significantly improve the prospects of successful technology translation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said CSIR must remain an all-time relevant scientific organisation by continuously rejuvenating its research priorities instead of repeatedly relying on past accomplishments. Referring to newer technologies and applications emerging from CSIR laboratories, he mentioned electric tractors, indigenous pharmaceutical technologies, food technologies, continuous-flow processes, advanced road technologies, solar technologies and mechanised sewer-cleaning solutions. He said CSIR's focus should remain on present and futuristic national requirements.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, in her welcome address, described CSIR@85 as a historically important, scientifically significant and strategically important milestone. She spoke about CSIR's network of 37 laboratories and more than 10,000 personnel, and its work across diverse scientific and technological domains. She also acknowledged the contribution of the extended CSIR family comprising scientists, researchers, technical personnel, industry, MSMEs, startups and other partners.